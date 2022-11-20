Donald Trump reacts after Elon Musk reinstated his Twitter account, ending lifetime ban

Donald Trump has been officially reinstated on Twitter but on Saturday afternoon the former president raised doubts that he would return to the platform.

Trump posted on Truth Social, a social media service he has used since receiving a lifetime Twitter ban in January 2021, that he would not return.

“Vote with positivity now, but don’t worry, we’re not going anywhere. Truth Social is special!” he posted.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk officially reinstated Trump over the weekend after conducting a poll on the platform that received more than 15 million votes.

“Reinstate former President Trump: yes or no,” the poll simply asked.

Fifty-two percent of users agreed he should be allowed back on the platform, which has already reinstated other lifetime bans, including satirical account Babylon Bee, Kathy Griffin and Jordan Peterson.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk wrote. “Vox Populi vox dei.”

According to Musk, more than 134 million people viewed the poll.

Trump had already been banned from Twitter immediately after the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol for allegedly inciting violence or for fear that he could use the platform in this way.

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk added in a later tweet, a Latin phrase that translates to “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

In another tweet, Musk considered the possibility of using more polls to help gauge support for potential actions. He also told a user that he could add a feature to be able to query all active users in a country.

Trump’s handle @realDonaldTrump has been activated and Twitter users can tag him in posts. Saturday night, there were no new tweets.

Meanwhile, Trump posted several times to Truth on Saturday, including articles about his ongoing New York trials, the FBI and midterm election results.

Trump told Fox News Digital in April that he would not return to Twitter, even if he were eventually to be reinstated.

“I’m not going to Twitter, I’m going to stay on TRUTH,” Trump said at the time. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he will improve it and he’s a good man, but I’m going to stick with TRUTH.”

Musk has faced near-constant criticism since taking over the platform, as he fired most of his top executives and staff, revamped the platform’s subscription and verification system and announced a number of changes to its moderation.