Elon Musk says he will restore former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account after online poll

An image of Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is surrounded by Twitter logos in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland, November 08, 2022.

Twitter’s new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, announced on Saturday that he would reinstate former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

Musk launched a mock poll on the social media platform from Friday night asking his followers to vote on whether to reinstate former US President Donald Trump’s account on the platform. The ballot lasted twenty-four hours.

At the end, Musk wrote in a tweet: “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.” This last sentence means “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

Under the previous owner, Twitter had issued a lifetime ban on President Donald Trump’s account in January 2021.

The former president’s account was first suspended by Twitter following the January 6, 2021 uprising at the United States Capitol, where his supporters rioted and disrupted lawmakers officially counting the votes of the electoral college.

At the time, Twitter said in a tweet that it made the decision “due to the risk of further incitement to violence.”

For his part, former President Trump said earlier this year that he would not return to the social media platform even if Musk reversed the ban.

Trump has since applauded Twitter’s new ownership under Musk. “I am very happy that Twitter is now in good hands and no longer run by crazies and radical left maniacs who really hate our country,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account in October. Truth Social is a Twitter-like platform operated by the Trump Media & Technology Group.

On October 28, as Musk took over the helm of Twitter, he wrote on the platform that “Twitter will form a content moderation board with widely diverse views. No major content or account reinstatement decisions will occur. before this council meets.”

Musk has yet to say if he has formed a content moderation board or who participates in it.

This is a developing story, please check for updates…

