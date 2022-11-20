Elon Musk says Trump will be reinstated on Twitter after more than 15 million users vote in poll

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday night that former President Donald Trump would be reinstated on Twitter after a poll he posted on his social media platform resulted in the majority of users supporting the idea.

“The people have spoken”, Musk tweeted Saturday night. “Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

Musk’s tweet came 24 hours after posting a poll asking Twitter users whether Trump, who was kicked off the platform by a former landlord following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in 2021, should be allowed to return to the platform.

More than 15 million people responded to the poll, with 51.8% of users saying they wanted Trump back on Twitter.

Tweets on Trump’s former Twitter account @realdonaldTrump were available shortly after Musk’s announcement.

On the other side, 48.2% of respondents said they don’t want to see Trump on Twitter again.

At one point, as the results were rolling in, Musk said the poll was getting 1 million votes per hour.

Musk tweeted that 134 million people had seen the poll.

It’s unclear whether Trump will accept the opportunity to return to the platform after he created his own social media company, Truth Social, and said earlier this year that he would not return to Twitter.

“I’m not going to Twitter, I’m going to stay on TRUTH,” Trump told Fox News in April. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he will improve it and he’s a good man, but I’m going to stick with TRUTH.”

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Musk has come under near-constant criticism since taking over the platform last month, as he laid off most of his senior executives and staff, overhauled the subscription and membership verification system platform and announced a number of changes to its moderation.