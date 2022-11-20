Eva Mendes CONFIRMS rumors that she secretly married Ryan Gosling

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Eva Mendes appears to have accidentally confirmed rumors that she is secretly married to her partner of 11 years, Ryan Gosling.

The Fast and Furious star, 48, appeared on Channel Nine’s Today program on Friday to discuss his charity work in Australia while his partner films his latest film The Fall Guy.

During the interview, Eva referred to Ryan, 42, as her ‘husband’ as she spoke about their time Down Under.

Eva Mendes appears to have accidentally confirmed the long-running rumor that she secretly married boyfriend Ryan Gosling (pictured together)

“Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we’re having the best time,” she told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon.

Eva’s offhand remark has caused a social media frenzy as it appears to confirm rumors that she ran away with her longtime boyfriend.

One fan took to Instagram to say he was delighted the marriage had been “finally confirmed” while others were quick to post their best wishes.

The Training Day star has been in a relationship with Ryan since 2011 and they share two daughters, Esmerelda, eight, and Amada, six.

Eva was speaking on the Today show about her role as a McHappy Day ambassador on Friday when she called Ryan a “husband.”

Her surprising admission comes after she opened up about the stress of raising two daughters away from her support network in America.

She also revealed details of the parenting dynamics of her and her movie star partner to Daily Mail Australia on Friday, saying they were “on much the same terms”.

“We come with our own strengths and stuff, but we’re pretty much on the same terms in how we parent,” the Hitch actress said.

Eva’s flippant remark caused a social media frenzy as it appeared to confirm the rumor that she had eloped with her longtime boyfriend

She went on to say that their daughters don’t always get what they want, but Eva and Ryan are happy to concede when they “make a good point”.

She added that her family explored Sydney and fell in love with the northern beaches, which are about an hour from the city centre.

“My favorite thing is hard because there are so many favorite things, but I’m going to say the northern beaches,” she said.