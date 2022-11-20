FIFA shrugs off notion that World Cup alcohol ban is an inconvenience: ‘You will live’

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a press conference ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament on November 19, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.
Early Friday morning, FIFA and Qatar officials made a joint decision to ban the sale of alcohol during the World Cup which begins on Sunday.

It was a controversial move but FIFA President Gianni Infantino plays it all down.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a press conference ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament on November 19, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.
(Maryam Majd ATPImages/Getty images)

“If for three hours a day you can’t drink a beer, you will live,” he said.

Infantino admitted that spectators are probably not happy, given that there had already been an agreement to serve beer in the stadium grounds. But he noted there could be far worse downsides.

“If this is the biggest problem we have, I will sign this (agreement),” he said.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino Answers Questions During A Press Conference On The 2026 Fifa World Cup, Thursday, June 16, 2022, In New York.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino answers questions during a press conference on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York.
(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

“We tried until the end to see if it was possible,” added Infantino. “Maybe there’s a reason why in France, Spain, Scotland, alcohol is banned in stadiums. Maybe they’re smarter than us, having thought maybe we should- be doing it.”

Fans will still be able to purchase alcoholic beer at the FIFA Fan Festival, and those with deluxe access should retain access to champagne, wine and liquor.

Qatar Will Waive Covid-19 Testing Requirements For World Cup Participants.

Qatar will waive COVID-19 testing requirements for World Cup participants.
(REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammad)

Budweiser has been a key sponsor of world Cup since 1986 and has spent tens of millions of dollars for the exclusive right to sell its products at the tournament. But he has already conceded the right to sell alcohol to fans in stadium seats and has argued with the Qatari government over the location of beer stands for weeks.

