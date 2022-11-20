Finance Minister to begin virtual pre-budget meetings starting tomorrow

Ms. Sitharaman will seek input from stakeholders for the development of the 2023-2024 budget. (Case)

–>

New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her pre-budget meetings from Monday beginning with industry leaders and experts on infrastructure and climate change.

The meetings will be held virtually by Ms. Sitharaman seeking suggestions for the development of the 2023-24 budget from stakeholders.

“Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will hold his 1st #PreBudget2023 consultations with Captains of Industry and #Infrastructure and #ClimateChange experts in two groups, tomorrow November 21, 2022, AM and PM,” the finance ministry said in a tweet.

On November 22, the Minister will meet with the agricultural and agro-industrial industry, representatives of the financial sector and the capital market.

She will also meet with representatives of the service sector and commercial bodies, as well as experts from the social sector, including health, education, water and sanitation, on 24 November.

Pre-budget meetings with union representatives and economists are scheduled for November 28.

Participants will give suggestions on the 2023-24 budget which will be presented to Parliament by the Minister of Finance on February 1.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)