Football shoot at the University of Virginia: UVA held a Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Junior and D’Sean Perry memorial service

The University of Virginia remembers three students killed in a campus shooting.
Thousands of people attended a public memorial service Saturday honoring Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Junior and D’Sean Perry.
Classmates said UVA football players brightened the lives of those around them.
Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell, Junior, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting last Sunday.
