Gabrielle Union, 50, sizzles in black lace dress at the 13th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles

Gabrielle Union was perfection as she wowed photographers on the red carpet at the 13th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The actress, 50, showcased her killer curves in a sheer black lace gown that flowed to the floor.

To protect her modesty, Gabrielle with pasties and a pair of black hot pants.

Gabrielle cinched her already slim waist with a black leather belt.

The stunner’s toned arms were on full display thanks to the sleeveless design of her dress.

The Bring It On star’s rave hair was swept to one side and she tied sparkly earrings to her ears.

As for her glam, Gabrielle rocked dramatic, wispy false lashes accented with a dusting of black eyeshadow.

A nude gloss was worn on her plump pout and she sculpted her heart-shaped face with contour powder and a deep peach blush.

She stowed her things in a Prada clutch with a silver clasp.

Gabrielle was the picture of confidence and seemed to have fun posing for photographers.

“The Governors Awards are an annual event celebrating the awards bestowed by the Academy’s Board of Governors – the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and the Honorary Award,” reads the official website of the Academy. starry shindig ceremony.

The recipients are revealed each summer before the November event, where they are honored at the gala dinner.

The site adds: “Highlights from the event are incorporated into the Oscars show of the year.”

This year, the Board of Governors voted for songwriter Diane Warren, director Peter Weir and director Euzhan Palcy to receive honorary Oscars.

Michael J. Fox is this year’s recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The coveted prize is awarded to those who have “made outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes”.

Michael started the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000, which raised about $1.5 billion, to further fund research into Parkinson’s disease.

The Back To The Future alum was diagnosed with the disorder in 1991, but didn’t officially break the news until 1998.

Due to the effects of the disorder, Michael officially retired from acting two years early in 2020.

A nude lip gloss was worn on her plump pout and she sculpted her heart-shaped face with contour powder and a deep peach blush