Google marks the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with an animated doodle

The colorful doodle shows animated boots hitting a soccer ball.

–>

Google marked the start of one of the biggest sporting events in the world, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, on Sunday with an animated doodle. The colorful doodle shows animated boots hitting a soccer ball. If the user clicks on the doodle, he will be redirected to the Qatar 2022 World Cup page, which contains all the details of the mega sporting event.

The doodle also offers an online game for people who want to get in on the action themselves. Users must Google “World Cup Qatar 2022” on their mobile devices to compete with fans in the multiplayer online game. People around the world can work together to help their favorite team score the most goals. Once a real match is set in the World Cup schedule, it appears in the game menu, theGoogle Doodle says the page.

The user must then choose the game and team they want to support and work with other fans to score the most virtual goal. When the final buzzer sounds in the real game, the virtual game will also end and name a winner.

Here are the steps to play the game:

1. Look for a match between the two countries.

2. You will see a blue ball that you can click on the search page,

3. A new window will appear and you can then select your team.

4. After the selection, the game starts and all you have to do is score a goal.

5. If your ball is caught, you lose the game.

The mega sports tournament takes place every four years and attracts football fans from all over the world. This is the first ever World Cup to be held in the Middle East. Over the next month, players from national teams from 32 countries will face off in a series of playoff matches, culminating on December 18, when one national team is crowned the 2022 World Cup champion.

In the first game at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, the Ecuadorian team will face the host team, Qatar. Before Qatar’s opening match against Ecuador, the Qatar World Cup Opening Ceremony will be held at Al Bayt Stadium.