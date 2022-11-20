Green Power Ranger dead at 49, actor Jason David Frank who played superhero ‘dies by suicide’

<!–

The actor who played the Green Power Ranger is believed to have committed suicide.

Actor Jason David Frank, who played the Green, and later White, Power Ranger, was 49.

According to his representative, Justine Hunt, Frank died in Texas.

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrific time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” she told TMZ. “He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.

The actor’s family has yet to release a statement.

He is survived by his four children – Hunter, Jacob, Skye and Jenna.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, you can get help by dialing 988, texting “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line on 741741 or going to 988lifeline.org to be put in touch with a certified crisis counsellor.