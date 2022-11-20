Human skeletal remains found in Libertyville suburb, police say – NBC Chicago

Human skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning in the northern suburb of Libertyville, police said.

The find was reported to Libertyville police around 8:15 a.m. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Hollister Drive and “confirmed the remains were human,” authorities said.

A K9 unit from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office led officers to more skeletal remains found in a nearby wooded area, police said. The area is adjacent to the Des Plaines River.

Libertyville Police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.

