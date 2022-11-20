I don’t support amnesty – “You have to send people back” by law or the cartels win

During Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said he doesn’t support amnesty and “you have to have repercussions. If the law says you have to fire people, then you have to fire people. Because otherwise there are no repercussions and the bad guys, which are the cartels, will win every time. However, he thinks there is a way to find something for DREAMers and to have a strong guest worker program.

Cuellar said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:10] “People who live here on the border and who understand the border know the positions I have taken. That’s why I won by 14 points and because I was strong on border security. Listen, we believe in legal migration. My father…became a legal resident, naturalized citizen. He followed the path. We do not believe in illegal immigration. We believe in legal migration. And I think people like [Rep. John Katko (R-NY)] and I can get together. I don’t believe in amnesty, but I think if we do it the right way – and legal migration, DREAMers, a good guest worker program, it can all work. But, again, you have to have repercussions. If the law says you have to fire people, then you have to fire people. Because otherwise, there are no repercussions and the bad guys, which are the cartels, will win every time.

