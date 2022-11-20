I will keep the “promise” to ban Swalwell, Schiff and Omar from the committees

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on this week’s show of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that he would keep his promise to ban Representatives Ilhan Omar (D -MN), Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) from committees if elected Speaker of the House.

Bartiromo asked, “What are you going to do about these Democrats you have on such important committees? You’ve talked in the past about the removal of Ilhan Omar, the removal of Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell. Do you want to deliver? »

McCarthy said, “Yes, I will. I will keep that promise. One thing I’ve said from the very beginning is that Eric Swalwell can’t get a public sector security clearance. Why would we give him security clearance and America’s secrets? So I won’t allow it to be on Intel. You have Adam Schiff, who has lied to the American public time and time again. We will not allow him to be on the Intel committee either. Listen, Congresswoman Omar, her anti-Semitic comments that have been aired, we’re not going to allow her to be on foreign affairs, but we’re also going to stand up to what’s happening not only in the halls of Congress, but what is happening to our institutions of higher learning, the anti-Semitism that plagues these and other campuses. We will also investigate this and stop this to make sure America has the freedom we said we would keep, and we will resist it as we move forward.

