JonBenet Ramsey case may have connection to unsolved 1997 Boulder rape: dad

A Colorado father claims Boulder cops may have missed an opportunity to catch JonBenet Ramsey’s killer – by ignoring an attack on his own young daughter that occurred months after the infamous murder.

The father claims a masked man dressed in black broke into his home on September 14, 1997, broke into his then 12-year-old daughter’s bedroom, threatened her and raped her.

The terrifying incident was only foiled because the girl’s mother heard voices and entered the room to investigate, prompting the mysterious man to flee.

JonBenet, just 6 years old, had been killed nearly nine months earlier. She lived less than two miles away and the two girls frequented the same dance studio, the father said.

In a chilling interview with The US Sun, the father recalled how the same type of cigarette butts – Camel Blue – were found outside both homes and said he pleaded with local police to investigate.

But the Boulder cops weren’t interested, he charged. Neither case has been resolved.

The girl is only identified by The Sun with the pseudonym “Amy”.

The man said he hired a private investigator who found links to the Ramsey case – including the same type of cigarette butts outside both houses. Zuma Press

“There are so many similarities between the two cases that I think there’s a very good chance it’s the same person,” Amy’s father told the outlet.

“The only difference is that my daughter survived,” he added.

Boulder police were “dismissive” and “disinterested”, the father alleged.

“They were completely indifferent,” he said. “They didn’t care about that at all… they just lied, telling us they were going to look into this or that – but they didn’t.

The father said Boulder police were “dismissive” of the potential link between the two cases. AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

JonBenet’s parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, at a press conference in 2000. Getty Images

JonBenet Ramsey, a child beauty queen, was found dead at her family’s home on December 26, 1996. Authorities said earlier this month they would launch a new investigation into her murder with cold case investigators .

Amy woke up to see the stranger standing over her bed. He kept calling her name.

“I know who you are,” he repeated, before warning, “I’m going to knock you out, shut up.”

He then sexually assaulted her, her father said.

The father hired a private investigator, who uncovered the cigarette butts and found other possible links between the two cases – including nearly two dozen burglaries or trespassing reports in the area and background checks that showed that possible suspects in Amy’s case once worked at JonBenet’s home – but the police reportedly did nothing.

“They were completely indifferent…they didn’t care about my daughter’s case and they didn’t even really care about the Ramsey case either,” he said.