Liberals on Twitter fume after Musk reinstates Trump on platform: ‘God help us’

Liberal pundits, celebrities and other verified Twitter users erupted in frustration after Twitter CEO Elon Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump’s account on Saturday night.

“I hate this man so much,” Democratic communications pundit Keith Edwards tweeted shortly after Musk announced that Trump would be allowed to return to the platform.

“Elon Musk is a c—“, TV producer Andrew Kimmel added on Twitter.

“A grand jury under 8 for treason, crimes against humanity, money laundering, espionage, rape and RICO,” Blink 182’s Tom DeLonge posted on Twitter.

“Wtf is doing @ElonMusk? Why would he position himself next to something like that?” DeLonge added, writing in another post that Musk “supporting this traitorous racist asshole makes me want to puke and quit Twitter”.

“You are betraying our democracy,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson tweeted. “Your trash poll means nothing. Did people outside the United States vote? Did you reach out to marginalized communities – the targets of Trump’s rhetoric – to get their opinion? America. If you run Twitter like that, God help us all.”

“You just cremated $44 billion,” director Bob Cesca tweeted. “Good luck with your dying rig.”

“Take blood pressure pills,” tweeted actress Mia Farrow.

“Elon Musk is letting a man who led a violent insurgency to overthrow the government of the United States return to this platform,” actor Rob Reiner tweeted. “Let lies and misinformation continue to poison American blood.”

“Memo to Elon, freedom of speech does not mean freedom to incite insurrection,” former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich tweeted.

Musk readmitted Trump to the platform he recently bought on Saturday after 15 million people cast their ballots in a poll that resulted in about 52% of users backing Trump’s return.

“People have spoken,” Musk posted with the poll results. “Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

It is unclear whether the former president will accept the invitation to return to the platform given his multiple statements that he will remain on his platform, Truth Social, rather than join Twitter where he was banned from. the aftermath of the January 6 riot at the Capitol.