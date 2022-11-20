“Listen to real stories:” Survivors of human trafficking share their journeys in a podcast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) – Human trafficking can happen both behind closed doors and in front of your eyes.

It’s a topic that can be difficult to talk about, but the folks at End Slavery Tennessee say that’s no reason to stay silent.

“A lot of people still don’t realize it’s happening right here in their backyards,” Leah Moyer said with the band.

Their podcast, “Someone Like Me,” allows listeners to hear from survivors themselves.

“The great thing about a podcast is that their name and face are unidentified, and they have complete editorial control over their story and what they want the world to hear,” Moyer said.

This freedom can help empower survivors, Moyer says.

“People want to hear these real stories – it puts into perspective what people have really been through.”

End Slavery Tennessee hopes that sharing the voices of survivors can do a world of good for those still struggling, helping to build a connection that End Slavery Tennessee hopes can help achieve the goal on behalf of the group.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, you can call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484. (1-855-55-TNHTH).