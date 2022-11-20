Looks like FTX CEO avoided scrutiny because he was on the left-wing ‘team’ – ‘has a very Epstein feel’

On Friday’s HBO “Real Time” show, host Bill Maher reacted to former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s donations to Democrats by saying FTX’s situation is a case where people thought, “as long as you’re on our team, we don’t care”, and the situation “has a very Epstein feel” where the thought was “He’s one of us, he’s on our side, he donates to our causes, we don’t need to look too closely at the fact that he’s a scammer.

After quoting new FTX CEO John Ray III, who was also CEO of Enron after its collapse, that he had never seen “such a complete failure of corporate control[s]Maher continued, “He said this situation is unprecedented. … It was so disorganized that they couldn’t prepare a full list of who worked there. At least Elon knows who he’s shooting. … And the plot thickens because this guy, SBF, this Sam Bankman-Fried, this Millennial Madoff, was the second biggest donor to the Democratic Party after George Soros. They loved her ass. He was always with Clinton and those guys. He was in Davos… it’s like everything now lasts as long as you’re on our team, we don’t care, we don’t watch, it’s very Epstein — Jeffrey Epstein. That kind of smells like that. He’s one of us, he’s on our side, he donates to our causes, we don’t need to look too closely at the fact that he’s a scammer.

