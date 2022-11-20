Mariah Carey will open for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Santa

Fulfill his wish….

Mariah Carey, will ring in the holiday season by performing at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. In what is sure to be a historic finale to the parade, this pop star will sing her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on Nov. 24 around noon EST, just before Santa arrives at Macy’s. 34th Street at Herald Square.

“My childhood dream comes to life!” Mariah wrote on Instagram on Nov. 18 as she broke the news. “I’m going to open for the one and only Santa at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this year!”

The “Fantasy” singer joins a roster of star performers at the show, including Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway funny girl, Gloria Estefan, Paula Abdul, Dionne Warwick, Jordan Sparks, Sean-PaulPeacock’s Stars Pitch Perfect: Bumpers in Berlin and more.