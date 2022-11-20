Michael J. Fox is supported by his family and co-star Christopher Lloyd at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles

Michael J. Fox was supported by his family as well as Back to the Future co-star Christopher Lloyd as he gratefully accepted a major honor at the 13th Annual Governors Awards on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The now retired 61-year-old actor received the honorary Oscar known as the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, given to someone “whose humanitarian efforts have brought honor to the industry”.

The Back To The Future alum was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 and established the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help fund further research into the disease in 2000.

Support: Michael J. Fox, 61, was joined by his wife, Tracy Pollan, and their four children at the 13th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday

The Spin City star kept her classic, sophisticated look for the special night as the winner.

He donned a black suit which he paired with a white shirt and black tie. The actor donned a pair of black sneakers to complete his ensemble.

The Emmy winner posed for an assortment of snaps next to his stunning wife, who looked elegantly chic for the evening. The happy couple, who married in 1988, first met on the set of the popular sitcom series Family Ties.

Tracy opted for a long-sleeved, body-hugging black sequin dress that fell to the floor.

The actress accessorized her look with silver drop earrings and a dainty rhinestone necklace. Her hair was parted in the middle and pulled up into a sleek bun, allowing the curly locks to tuck in the sides of her face.

Happy couple: The talented actor met his wife on the set of the hit sitcom, Family Ties, and the two married in 1988

Family photo: The talented actor was also joined by his four children so they could be alongside their father on the special night

In an interview published by People last month in October, Michael said, “My best life now is enjoying my family so much.”

He added that “Tracy and the kids are amazing.” I know it sounds boring, it sounds like a fairy tale, but we’ve been married for thirty years, so we’ve found something.

Also present at the ceremony alongside their father were his four children whom he shares with Tracy: Sam, 33, twins Aquinnah and Schulyer, both 27, and Esme, 21.

During the ceremony, Woody Harrelson presented the award to Michael, and they shared a brief hug onstage. The two stars are not only good friends, but have also worked together in the past on the film Doc Hollywood (1991).

By her side: Michael and Tracy share four children together, Sam, 33, Esme, 21, and twins Aquinnah and Schulyer, both 27

Special moment: Woody Harrelson presented the honorary Oscar to Michael during the ceremony and the two actors shared a quick embrace on stage

Past work: The two stars are not only good friends, but have also worked together in the past on the film Doc Hollywood (1991)

Say a few words: The actor was pictured giving an emotional speech after accepting the honorary award on stage

Retired: Michael made the decision to retire from his acting career due to his medical condition, but expressed his gratitude for receiving the honorary Oscar earlier on Saturday evening

Although Michael was never nominated for an Oscar and also retired from acting in 2020 due to his condition, his humanitarian work has not gone unnoticed by those in the film industry.

According to Deadline, Academy President David Rubin said, “Michael J. Fox’s tireless advocacy for Parkinson’s disease research, along with his boundless optimism, exemplifies the impact of just one person. about changing the future of millions.”

The star was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, aged 29. He did not go public with the news of his diagnosis until later in 1998.

The disorder affects the central nervous system, with some common symptoms such as tremors, impaired movements and changes in speech, progressively worsening over time, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In 2000, the star launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help fund more research into potential treatments and cures for the disease. Currently, the organization has raised approximately $1.5 billion.

When he recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about receiving the honorary Oscar for his humanitarian efforts, Tracy said the honor was “exciting” while Michael jokingly added, “celebrating me is overrated.”

Other support: Michael’s Back To The Future co-star Christopher Lloyd was also on hand to cheer on his friend when he accepted the award; Christopher seen at the ceremony with his wife, Lisa

Recent collaboration: The two actors recently worked together to launch a special Back To The Future line

Christopher Lloyd, who notably starred alongside Michael in the beloved Back to the Future franchise, was also present at the ceremony.

He had the chance to cheer on his former co-star and see the retired actor accept the special honorary Oscar on Saturday night.

The two stars, who have remained close over the years, recently collaborated to launch a special Back to the Future product line.

“Awesome Scott!” he had written on a recent Twitter post to announce the big news. “Our very first Back to the Future merchandise store that @RealMikeFox and I designed is finally here!”

A photo of Michael and Christopher was added to the tweet, the two wearing matching shirts from the line.

STILL CLOSE: After many years, Michael and Christopher have still remained close friends; both seen at New York Comic Con in October

Humanitarian work: In 2000, the star launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help fund more research into potential treatments and cures for the disease; the actor and his wife seen in New York in October

In a moving interview with People in October, the Back To The Future star said his condition “got worse” and that he became unusually “short with people” after he broke his cheek, hand , shoulder and arm and her mother Phyllis died at the age of 92. last year.

The actor previously cited 2018 as one of his worst years, when he underwent spinal cord surgery to remove a tumor, after which he broke his left arm.

He said: “I broke my cheek, then my hand, then my shoulder, I had a replacement shoulder and I broke my [right] arm, then I broke my elbow. I am 61 years old and I feel it a little more.

“I was never really a grumpy guy, but I got very grumpy and short with people. I try to nip it in the bud,’ the talented star added.

“I always think of those helpers who work with me. And I often say to them, ‘Whatever I say, imagine that I said ‘please’ at the beginning and ‘thank you’ at the end. Just take a second and absorb that I could have said that if I was more myself, but I didn’t, so I apologize.