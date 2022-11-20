My Husband’s Mom Doesn’t Believe Our Story About How We Met

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Should I pick up dead leaves in my neighbor's garden?
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Dear Amy: I met my husband when I was a part-time sex worker and he was a client. We have been married for 30 years (I found a new career when we started dating).

We made up a story about meeting at a concert, but my mother-in-law doesn’t believe it.

Twice now, she’s asked me to tell her the “real way we met,” and for obvious reasons, I’ve stuck with our story.

She’s a wonderful mother and mother-in-law, and I know her feelings are hurt for not telling her how we met.

What can I tell her to make her feel good about never knowing the truth?

Holding

Dear Holding: You argue that your mother-in-law’s feelings are hurt because you won’t tell her how you met her son. But you did tell him.

I’d say your mother-in-law doing two surveys in 30 years doesn’t reflect a burning need to know or surprise you, unless the two times she asked about it happened in the last week.

If your mother-in-law seems exceptionally upset and you think it might be worth trying to talk about it, you can start with a few questions (always wait patiently for the response): “You seem very curious about this. We told you that we met at a concert. What do you hope to learn, other than what we told you? »

She may have heard a rumor and wants to confirm it.

But it’s your life and your story, and you should convey your own version of, “It’s our story, and we stick to it.”

Dear Amy: I am a single woman in my mid thirties. I have a doctorate. and currently own a successful business.

I recently reconnected with an old friend. Early on in the friendship, he revealed he had a highly contagious STD. For this reason, we have never crossed the line of “friendship”.

Recently, we’ve had more time to reconnect and enjoy each other’s company. We’ve already established that we love each other beyond friendship, but we haven’t discussed the possibility of a physical relationship.

I have questions, but I don’t know how to ask them.

Considering the fact that he has been single since his diagnosis, I’m not sure he will be able to answer my questions.

I don’t think I can be in a romantic relationship without sex.

Do you know if couples can be happy without sex?

Given the sensitivity of his diagnosis, how would I start the conversation about intimacy?

Right now our friendship is parked in the “friend zone” because I don’t know what to do from here.

We need courage to discuss it.

Your advice?

Friend zone

Dear zoned friend: You and your friend have already discussed his STD. He obviously felt comfortable enough to share this information with you earlier in your friendship.

California Daily Newspapers

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleRubén Rosario: So you say you want some inspiration … it’s gonna be all right
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR