Nikole Hannah Jones launches a Twitter mob against an Asian woman who complained of violence on NYC subways

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Author Nikole Hannah Jones has publicly slammed a woman who complained about rising violence in New York City’s subways.

Jones, author of the 1619 Project, which aimed to reframe American history by “placing the consequences of slavery at the center of the national narrative,” tweeted Queens resident Yiatin Chu.

Chu wrote, “I paid $2.75 to be in a subway car with a loud, aggressive man threatening to hit his female partner. Cars changed at next stop to be in a public restroom/smell of urine, car packed for the rest of my ride. It’s @KathyHochul and @NYCMaire’s NYC.’

Jones responded concisely in a quote-tweet, writing, “Yeah, yeah. It was unheard of in subways until two years ago.

New York City statistics indicate that transit crime is up 38% in 2022 from the same point in 2021, while citywide crime is up 29% from to last year.

Author Nikole Hannah Jones has publicly slammed a woman who complained about rising violence in New York’s subways

Jones, author of the 1619 Project, which aimed to reframe American history by “placing the consequences of slavery at the center of the national narrative,” tweeted Queens resident Yiatin Chu.

Chu replied, “I’ve been riding the subway since the 1980s. It’s not new but it’s more widespread and it’s not getting better. Our elected officials said they would fix it but we haven’t seen any improvements. Why should we accept these conditions for our trips.

A very public supporter of Republican Lee Zeldin in the recent gubernatorial election, Chu told the New York Post that Hannah-Jones “wanted to send her supporters after me” with her “huge platform.”

She added, “She makes these sarcastic comments and she invites them all to pile up. They were deliberately mean.

Not all were attacked, as one tweeter defended Chu, saying, “Nikole grew up in Iowa. Yiatin grew up in Queens. Some of us have decades of living in New York to draw on.

Hannah-Jones also recently made waves when she appeared on MSNBC to criticize Republican Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

She criticized the governor’s executive order to ban critical race theory in Virginia schools.

Hannah-Jones said: “We know that Glenn Youngkin ran his campaign on this idea of ​​teaching a more sanitized story that would protect the feelings of white children. We know that history and the way it is taught has always been contested in the United States.

The author accused Youngkin of “selectively putting certain things in the programs that give us a certain idea of ​​what America is.”

She argued that while she thinks CRT isn’t taught in schools, Democrats should do more, saying, “I think the problem with how progressives have tried to fight this campaign was to run away.” It would actually have been a good thing if we got a sophisticated analysis of America’s structural inequality in our classrooms.