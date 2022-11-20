NYPD arrests two armed suspects at Penn Station for threatening New York synagogues

<!–

The NYPD arrested two people and seized weapons at Penn Station as cops discovered and arrested a threat to the city’s Jewish community on Saturday.

One of the two men arrested has been identified as Christopher Brown, 21, of Aquebogue, New York, a man with a history of mental illness who recently threatened synagogues in the city.

The other has been identified as Matthew Mahrer, 22, of Manhattan.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement that the threat Brown and another person posed to the Jewish community was uncovered Friday by state and federal law enforcement.

“Early Saturday, the NYPD’s exhaustive intelligence gathering led to the sharp-eyed MTA officers arresting two people entering Penn Station, Manhattan, and seizing a large hunting knife, of an illegal Glock 17 firearm and 30 bullet magazine, and several other items,” Sewell said.

The men were spotted entering the station by sharp-eyed MTA employees. Officials said Brown entered town in an attempt to purchase a gun

According to reports from federal and local law enforcement, Brown had wanted to travel to the Big Apple for the purpose of purchasing a gun.

It is currently unknown if he was meeting with Mahrer to purchase the weapon from him.

Brown was charged with uttering a terrorist threat, aggravated harassment and criminal possession of a weapon. Mahrer was only charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Sewell said police department commanders have deployed “strategic assets to sensitive locations in New York City,” to bolster security around Jewish communities.

“I join all New Yorkers today in expressing my gratitude and pride for the ever-vigilant work of our women and men of the NYPD — who stand on their toes 24 hours a day, every day to protect the peace. and ensure that no violence can ever come to the city and its people,” Sewell added.

It’s a developing story.