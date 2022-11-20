Patriots vs Jets: Live updates, scores, recap

Pin 0 Shares

patriots

If the Jets win, they’re in first place. If the Patriots win, a close race becomes even more interesting. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was hounded by Devin McCourty and the Patriots defense in a Week 8 loss. Inactive, 11:30 a.m.: Patriots: DB Joshuah Bledsoe, RB JJ Taylor, DT Sam Roberts, RB Kevin Harris, DB Shaun Wade. Jets: DL Sheldon Rankins, WR Corey Davis, QB Joe Flacco, DB Tony Adams, RB Zonovan Knight, CB Bryce Hall, TE Kenny Yeboah. Pre-game notes, 11:00 a.m. Welcome to Week 11, which features the Patriots against rival AFC East New York Jets for the second time in three weeks. This time the game is in Foxborough. Also, the Patriots are coming off a bye week. New England made a surprise announcement earlier in the week, placing defensive lineman Christian Barmore on injured reserve with a knee injury. The move means Barmore will miss at least four games. But, Patriots returning center David Andrews, who is back after missing a pair of games with a concussion. He will look to stabilize an offensive line that allowed the Jets to fire Mac Jones six times the last time the teams met in October. Jones said earlier in the week that the week off helped him rest and recover. The Jets’ previous game was their first full game after missing several weeks with a sprained ankle before a brief appearance against the Chicago Bears. Sunday’s game could end up having playoff implications. If the season ended today, the whole AFC East would be in the game. The Patriots, who are currently last in the AFC East, are still on the hunt. A win for the Jets, who have head-to-head victories over Buffalo and Miami, would put New York atop the division. Will the Patriots sweep the Jets for the sixth straight year and win 14 straight against them? Follow here for live scores, updates and analysis. Sign up for Patriots updates🏈 Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during the football season.

var consent=”grant”;

/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */

const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );

if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {

/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.

* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.

* This will comment for now, until further notice.

*/

//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {

// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;

//}

/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.

* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.

* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.

* Documentation

*/

if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {

consent=”revoke”;

}

}

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)

{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?

n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};

if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;

n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;

t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];

s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,

‘

fbq(‘consent’, consent);

fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);

fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

var consent=”grant”;

/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */

const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );

/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.

* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.

* This will comment for now, until further notice.

*/

//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {

// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;

//}

/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.

* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.

* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.

* Documentation

*/

if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {

consent=”revoke”;

}

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()

{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}

;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;

n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;

t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,

document,’script’,’

fbq(‘consent’, consent);

fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);

fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

Boston