Police find Tyson Foods CFO asleep in stranger’s house

Video released on Friday shows the recent arrest of Tyson Foods chief financial officer John Tyson when he was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.

The 32-year-old, who was arrested Nov. 6 for criminal trespassing and public intoxication, apparently fell asleep at a young woman’s home in Fayetteville, Arkansas, 40/29 News reported.

The clip showed two officers on either side of a large bed and one of them said, “John, Fayetteville Police Department,” as he tried to wake the man from his sleep.

Tyson sat for a while but lay down and appeared to fall back asleep.

“You have two options, either you sit down and put your clothes on or you go to jail like you are right now,” the officer told him.

However, when Tyson tried to pull the covers over himself, officers handcuffed him and put him in their police cruiser:

Fayetteville police said in an incident report that officers received a call that morning from a woman who came home to find a strange man in her bed, the Associated Press (AP) reported. November 8.

Officers described his movements as “slow and uncoordinated”. He could have smelled intoxicants and his clothes were piled on the floor.

After being charged and released that evening on $415 bond, his court date was scheduled for December 1.

Additional video footage showed the young man, dressed in orange boxers, inside what appeared to be the prison:

When Tyson later apologized, he also noted that he was following alcohol abuse counseling.

He said in a company-wide memo: ‘I am embarrassed for personal conduct inconsistent with my personal values, company values ​​and the high expectations we have for each other here. at Tyson Foods. I made a big mistake and it caused me to think deeply about the impact my actions can have on others.

The young man is the son of the president of Tyson Foods, John H. Tyson. In September, he was promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer.