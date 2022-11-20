Prosecutors drop charges against Timberwolves’ Prince Taurean following August drug arrest

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will not face any charges stemming from a drug arrest in Texas earlier this year, TMZ Sports has learned.

During a traffic stop in May, police found Prince had two firearms, a vape pen cartridge and marijuana in his vehicle. The 28-year-old was arrested in August after test results on the cartridge were released.

Court documents revealed a grand jury’s decision not to charge the NBA player with possession of a controlled substance. Prosecutors later dismissed the gun charges after the grand jury decision.

Authorities said Prince was driving with an expired registration when he was arrested on May 19. Prince alerted officers that two weapons were in the car, police confirmed.

The former Baylor star was later asked out of the vehicle, and officers said a vape pen was found during their search for the guns. The marijuana was later found after authorities conducted a thorough search.

The vape pen was then sent for testing. After the results were returned, the police obtained a warrant for Prince’s arrest. He was taken into custody in Miami in August.

Shortly after Prince’s arrest, the Timberwolves released a statement saying, “We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Prince’s legal representatives claimed officers were not authorized to search the vehicle.

“The charges were dropped because the search was clearly unlawful,” Prince’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, said in a statement to TMZ. “On top of that, carrying a firearm is legal, if not encouraged, in Texas, and the amount of marijuana alleged to be in the vehicle was likely below a usable amount.”

Neither Prince nor Timberwolves officials have commented on the dismissal of the charges.

Prince was drafted in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft. He has played for Minnesota since 2021 and has played in 15 games this season.