Qatar goalkeeper showcases ‘Sunday League’ as ‘horrendous’ hosts make history and lose to Ecuador in 2022 World Cup opener with Enner Valencia in double

Host nation Qatar had a miserable start to the 2022 World Cup as Ecuador secured a 2-0 win in the tournament’s opener.

The Middle Eastern minnows were branded ‘terrible’ in a sloppy performance which saw goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb deliver a ‘Sunday League’ display.

Ecuador were inspired by captain Enner Valencia, who struck twice in 30 minutes and had another ruled out by VAR.

It was Qatar’s first-ever World Cup game and it showed as Ecuador dominated the remaining 60 minutes to seal a comfortable victory.

Speaking on a commentary for talkSPORT, former Premier League striker Dean Ashton said: “Qatar haven’t offered anything, I think physically they’re struggling against Ecuador.

“Their attackers are not strong enough to hold the ball. Qatar must be nervous, there are a lot of expectations as hosts.

“They barely made two or three passes together, it’s a bit of a panic on their part.”

He added: “I gave Qatar time for the nerves, but now I think they’ve been really awful.”

With less than five minutes on the clock, captain Valencia thought he had given the South Americans an early lead after some questionable defending from the Middle Eastern minnows – and an even more alarming goalkeeper from Al-Sheeb.

However, VAR stepped in to save Qatar’s blushes as an Ecuadorian player’s knee was slightly offside.

The decision initially caused confusion as the player was not fully visible to television cameras and the goalkeeper acted as the penultimate defender.

It didn’t matter much, in the end, as Valencia put Ecuador ahead moments later.

Getty Valencia was Ecuador’s hero

The former Premier League striker was brought down by Al-Sheeb inside the box and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to convert the resulting penalty on 15 minutes.

Reacting on talkSPORT at half-time, presenter Adrian Durham said: “That Qatar keeper, absolute Sunday league, right?”

Valencia became Ecuador’s all-time World Cup top scorer – and they weren’t done yet.

The 33-year-old doubled his country’s lead with an outrageous 30th-minute header to give Ecuador the first three points of the 2022 World Cup.

Qatar, meanwhile, made history by becoming the first host country to suffer a defeat in their opening match.