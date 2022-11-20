Researchers working in Papua New Guinea discover a bird unknown to scientists since 1882

The black-naped pigeon-pheasant, first and so far only documented by science in 1882, has been rediscovered in Papua New Guinea, the nonprofits Re:wild and American Bird Conservancy announced Thursday. .

The bird was found in its natural habitat of Fergusson Island off the east coast of Papua New Guinea and is critically endangered. Photos and videos taken of the bird by researchers mark the first documented evidence of its existence in 140 years.

“After a month of research, seeing those first photos of the pheasant-pigeon was like finding a unicorn. This is the kind of moment you dream of all your life as a conservationist and birdwatcher,” said John Mittermeier, Lost Birds program director at ABC and co-leader of the expedition, in a joint statement including both ABC and Re:wild.

The expedition team arrived on Fergusson Island in September 2022. Interviews with local communities, particularly those on the western slopes of Mount Kilkerran, helped researchers identify where the pheasant lives. pigeon.

Help from Augustin Gregory, a hunter who said he saw the bird in an area of ​​steep ridges and valleys, was crucial. After describing the bird’s calls and reporting several sightings, the expedition then set up cameras on a ridge 3,200ft above Mr Gregory’s village.

The bird was found with just two days left before the expedition left Fergusson Island.

“Communities were very excited when they saw the results of the survey, as many people had not seen or heard of the bird until we started our project and got the pictures. camera trap,” said Serena Ketaloya, an environmentalist from Milne Bay, Papua New Guinea. Guinea, in the joint press release.

The expedition team hopes that the discovery of the black-naped pheasant pigeon after 140 years will herald the rediscovery of other long-lost species.

“This rediscovery is an incredible beacon of hope for other birds that have been lost for half a century or more. The ground the team searched was incredibly difficult, but their resolve never wavered, even though few people remembered seeing the pigeon pheasant in decades past,” Christina Biggs, research manager for cash lost at Re:wild in joint statement.