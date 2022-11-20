Richarlison hilariously abuses bewildered Manchester United star Fred after sitting Neymar’s seat for World Cup photo in Brazil

Richarlison hilariously moved his teammate Fred after he sat in place of Neymar in front of Brazil’s World Cup squad picture.

The Tottenham star got a little physical with the Manchester United midfielder as he parked in the space reserved for the world’s most expensive player.

Richarlison quickly spotted Fred’s positioning for the team photo

He then shows where Fred should be seated

Richarlison enjoys a blossoming friendship with the Paris Saint-Germain star and has taken on the role of bodyguard to stop Fred from ‘breaking in’.

Fred had sat in the middle of the shot and if he had stayed there he would have sat between Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle’s Marquinhos.

But Richarlison was in no mood to upset the £200million man and proceeded to physically move the star from the United States.

Showing him who’s boss, Richarlison put his hands on Fred and forcibly moved him to the side before seating him somewhere else between Raphinha and Alex Telles.

Brazil arrived in Qatar this week as favorites to clinch the World Cup for the sixth time.

The South American nation has arguably the most complete squad as they take to the stage for the kick-off against Serbia on Thursday.

Fred did not want to take Neymar’s place and gets up to change places

Richarlison helps Fred out in his new place

Richarlison makes sure Fred is seated where he should be

Tite’s men will then face Switzerland and Cameroon in the hope of securing a place in the round of 16.

The Brazilians are once again pinning their hopes on Neymar who has been in sensational form for PSG this season.

The last photo of the Brazilian team before the World Cup in Qatar

The 30-year-old has hinted this could be his last World Cup and hopes to bow out in style as he propels Brazil to their first success since 2002.

