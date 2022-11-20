See the aftermath of massive snowfall in the Buffalo area: The Picture Show: NPR

toggle caption John Normile/Getty Images John Normile/Getty Images

Residents of western New York are digging after a huge winter storm passed through the region, dropping more than 6 feet of snow in some areas.

The city of Buffalo set a daily snowfall record, with 16.1 inches Saturday morning. The previous record was 7.6 inches.

The National Weather Service tweeted Sunday morning that “the heavy snow is (finally) over in the Buffalo metro area, but there will be some blowing snow today.” NPR member station WBFO reports that some winter weather advisories remain in place until 10 p.m. ET.

The NWS said the heaviest lake effect snows will roll out of Lake Ontario through Sunday evening, with snowfall rates of 3 inches per hour.

On Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul called the storm “one for the record books.” She said the state would submit a request for an emergency declaration to get support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

There were 88 car crashes reported as of Saturday afternoon, and only 280 people needed rescue as most complied with the travel bans put in place, Hochul said.

She also thanked everyone who “rolled up their sleeves” to help, calling Western New Yorkers resilient.

Hochul said that through effective planning, “we were able to avoid many tragedies.”

“It was your Super Bowl and I want to tell you that you won,” she said.

The region’s last major snowfall occurred eight years ago, when another lake-effect storm dropped more than five feet of snow.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has led an effort to fix what he says went wrong during that 2014 storm, when road clearing efforts were blocked by abandoned cars . He said the travel bans put in place this time around made the cleanup easier.

“We’re there, just 48 hours since the snow started, with the biggest snowfall ever recorded in New York State’s history in a 24-hour period, and we’re lifting travel bans. starting at midnight, and we look very good so that we can hopefully lift more travel bans by the end of tomorrow,” Poloncarz said on Saturday evening.

This message contains reports of WBFO, WRVOby Ava Pukatch and the Associated Press.