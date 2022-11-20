Sheng Thao takes lead in Oakland mayoral race, Pamela Price declares victory as Alameda County prosecutor

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — It’s been 11 days since Election Day, and Oakland’s mayoral race is still too close to announce.

Loren Taylor had been in the lead since election night Nov. 8, but Sheng Thao closed the gap.

RELATED: 2022 California Midterm Election Results: Who Won Governor’s Race, Proposals

Thao took the lead for the first time, but by the tiniest of margins … just under 700 ranked choice votes – while Taylor holds the lead in total first-choice votes.

The choice ranking system will determine the next mayor.

VIDEO: Confused about ranked voting? Here’s how it works

Thao’s team sent ABC7 News a statement saying:

“It has been a long week and a half and we have been honored to see the results move in our favor with each passing day. We are optimistic that our lead will hold and that Sheng Thao will be Oakland’s next mayor.”

Taylor wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday morning, writing, “I want to thank the Clerk and his staff for conducting the vote count in a deliberate and transparent manner. I’m honored to have won the most votes for the first place among all candidates in the race to be the next mayor of Oakland.”

He goes on to say, “Given the incredibly narrow margin based on last night’s instant second-round results, I think it’s premature to declare victory or loss at this time. I appreciate that the member of the Thao Council and members of the media seem to agree.”

RELATED: Alameda Co. Voters Will Make History By Electing 1st Black DA: Here Are The Candidates’ Positions On The Issues

In the race for Alameda County District Attorney – Civil Rights Attorney Pamela Price declares a victory over District Attorney Terry Wiley.

Wiley conceded the race Friday night and congratulated Price in a statement.

This race makes history – Price becoming Black Alameda County’s first district attorney.

She released this statement in part, “The key numbers are a confirmation of our victory. We knew this election was going to be an exclamation point in Alameda County history.”

Stick with ABC7 News for the latest election news here.

LATEST STORIES & VIDEOS:

CA Proposal Results: From Abortions to Electric Vehicles, Here’s What Should Succeed or Fail

2022 election results: key takeaways and race results so far; House, Senate control unclear

2022 California midterm election results: Who won the gubernatorial race, proposals

Electoral Maps: Balance of Power Between Senate and House, Governor Races, California Snapshot

Here are the candidates who will make history with predicted midterm election wins

5 baseless election conspiracy theories of 2022, verified

Slavery Rejected in Some States, Not All, in 2022 Election

Abortion Law: Rights Protected in Michigan, California and Vermont

Live Ballot Tracking: Find out how many ballots were returned in California by county

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live