Sister claims Idaho college student called man the night she was killed

A relative of one of the University of Idaho students found dead on Sunday has opened his own investigation.

Alivia Goncalves hopes to find the person who killed her sister, Kaylee Goncalves, and the young woman’s friends who were named Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, Interior Edition reported Friday.

His sister apparently called someone described as a young man named Jack several times on the night of the murder.

“At 2:26, ​​Kaylee starts calling Jack. Kaylee calls Jack six times between 2:26 a.m. and 2:44 a.m., 2:44 a.m. to 2:52 a.m. Maddie calls Jack three times, then Kaylee gives her one last call at 2:52 a.m. again,” Alivia told the point of sale.

These are the students who lost their lives at the University of Idaho. Our hearts are with the families. For the moment no… Posted by Maggie O’Mara on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Two additional housemates were at the scene but were unharmed in the attack, which law enforcement said was carried out by someone wielding some kind of blade.

These roommates were not considered suspects and cooperated with the authorities’ investigation.

Retired Detective Phil Waters, who previously worked for the Houston Police Department, said Interior Edition“Using a bladed weapon is going to prevent any kind of real sounds that would wake up the other two girls.”

“If this person, and it seems that he is, masters a bladed weapon, the deaths would have occurred so quickly that they would have had no possibility of shouting,” he added.

Meanwhile, video footage captured the moments Goncalves and Mogen visited a food truck near campus before their deaths:

The four students were killed in what police called a “targeted attack,” and tensions in the community have increased while the killer remains at large, Breitbart News reported Friday.

“Many school parking lots are empty as students took advantage of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday to leave school early and drive away from the area,” the outlet said.

