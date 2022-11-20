South suburb to pay $10 million to settle hit-and-run lawsuit – NBC Chicago

A Chicago suburb will pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run accident in which the then-village superintendent struck and seriously injured a pedestrian with his municipal vehicle.

Oak Lawn Village Council approved the settlement on November 8, resolving a lawsuit filed in January 2020 on behalf of 51-year-old Mark Berkshire. The settlement still needs to be approved by a judge.

Berkshire attorney Victor Henderson confirmed the settlement on Friday. He said Berkshire remained in a nursing home, could not walk independently and required specialist care, the Daily Southtown reported.

“He hasn’t lived independently since the day of the accident,” Henderson said.

According to the settlement agreement, Oak Lawn does not admit any liability or wrongdoing in the October 2019 accident.

Larry Deetjen, then village manager, was driving his village-owned vehicle when he hit Berkshire while crossing a street. Berkshire suffered multiple fractures to his body and head as well as brain swelling.

After hitting Berkshire, police said Deetjen continued driving without stopping.

Deetjen was charged with misdemeanors, including leaving the scene of an accident. He retired from Oak Lawn in November 2019 at the age of 70.