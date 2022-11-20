State adapted soccer: Dakota United claims PI Division crown

PI DIVISION:

Dakota United 4, Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 3: In the sport’s first state tournament since the fall of 2019, Dakota United picked up where it left off — “repeating” as champion after also claiming the title three years prior.

After receiving a first-round bye, the Hawks beat Rochester 7-1 in the semifinals before edging Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka by one goal in the final at Stillwater High School. The victory caps an undefeated season for Dakota United (7-0-1), a co-op between Eastview, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Rosemount, Eagan, Apple Valley, Two Rivers, Hastings and Burnsville.

Dakota United’s team included Chloe Shibata, Bennett Hermann, Fiona Sitzmann, Livia Grossbauer, Amisha Etter, Rohan Deshpande, Reece Martin, Cayden Needham and Jordan Johnson.

CI DIVISION

Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 7, Dakota United 4: Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville won its first state title since 2013. The co-op bested St. Paul Johnson in the quarterfinals before besting St. Cloud in the semis.

With the win, Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville completed a perfect 10-0 season. The team included Aaron Blood, Riley Deutsch, TJ Burdge, Eric Rodriguez, Ryan Maltby, Clarke Ruhland, Angel Figueroa, Caden Roseth, Cayleigh Sorenson, Drayden Fox, Zach Temple, Hunter Schneider, Jesus Cortez-Perez and Caden Zoldy.