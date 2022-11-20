Success or COP-out: How do this year’s climate talks rate?

Comment this story Comment

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — After two weeks of haggling, officials on Sunday applauded the end of UN climate talks in Egypt, which led to the creation of a fund to help poor countries hit by disasters caused by global warming. Expectations were low for major deals to be struck at the Sharm el-Sheikh meeting, but recent floods in Pakistan and Nigeria have now heightened calls for emergency aid.

The geopolitical fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine and simmering US-China tensions provided a difficult backdrop for the talks.

Here is an overview of what was achieved and what failed at the Red Sea climate conference:

Countries around the world are already seeing the effects of climate change, from wilder weather to hotter summers and rising sea levels. The poor countries that have contributed the least to the problem of greenhouse gas emissions are among the hardest hit. So there were cheers when the idea of ​​a “loss and damage” fund was first put on the official agenda of the talks.

Industrialized countries have long resisted such a fund, fearing it could expose them to billions of dollars for the decades they pumped carbon from the atmosphere. On Thursday, an unexpected offer from the European Union got the ball rolling and within 48 hours a deal was struck. The details have yet to be worked out, but the most vulnerable nations can expect to get money to deal with climate disasters in the future.

Donor countries have demanded that money channeled to poor countries be aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Some developing countries have resisted this, fearing it will distract from discussions about the money rich countries have pledged – but so far not delivered – to help them adapt to climate change and reduce their emissions. Sharm el-Sheikh negotiators could not reach agreement on the issue and it will now be taken up in Dubai next year.

Scientists warn that the chances of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) are getting remoter, as foreseen by the 2015 Paris agreement. Rather than decreasing, greenhouse gas emissions greenhouse continue to increase.

But there is progress. Before Paris, the world was heading for 4.5 degrees Celsius of warming by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times. According to recent forecasts, this temperature has dropped to around 2.6°C, thanks to the measures taken or the firm commitments that governments have already made.

Activists had hoped that the countries present at the meeting in Egypt would encourage countries to set more ambitious goals. They were disappointed.

Negotiators agreed to confirm promises made at last year’s climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, but nothing else. There was no call for big polluters in developing countries like China and India to cut their emissions sooner.

PUTTING FOSSILS INTO NOTICE

Talks last year ended with an agreement on the “phasing down” of coal use, the first time a fossil fuel has been explicitly named, humiliated and notified internationally. India, which was unhappy with the move, made a surprise call earlier this year for oil and gas to be phased out, but the proposal was not taken up.

Several pacts have been struck between rich and developing countries in recent months to accelerate this clean energy transition, the most recent being a $20 billion deal with Indonesia. However, environmentalists were disappointed that the Sharm el-Sheikh meeting included “low-emissions” energy – which some say includes natural gas, a fossil fuel – in a resolution on clean energy transition.

Glasgow has also seen a new alliance of countries, including the United States, come together and pledge to cut the amount of methane – a potent greenhouse gas – released into the atmosphere by a third by 2030 .

The list of countries supporting the pledge has grown this year to around 150. Even China has said it will work to reduce methane emissions.

Human rights issues were brought to the fore at COP27 due to Egypt’s history of repression and the high-profile case of imprisoned activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah. His fate has been mentioned by many foreign leaders in meetings with their Egyptian counterparts, but the activists are still in prison. His family said he was “very, very skinny” after ending a hunger strike which sparked widespread concern for his health.

Long-running talks over emissions trading rules haven’t made much headway.

Climate campaigners have criticized that existing loopholes in the already weak rules of emissions trading markets could allow polluters to continue pumping carbon into the atmosphere while claiming they are meeting international targets – by simply paying others to offset their emissions.