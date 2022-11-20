the Flers mosque targeted by anti-Muslim tags – RT in French

The prefect of Orne and the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin condemned the anti-Muslim tags written on the walls of the Franco-Turkish mosque in the town of Flers on the night of November 19 to 20.

“The prefect of Orne condemns in the strongest terms the anti-Muslim and neo-Nazi insults affixed to the walls of the Franco-Turkish mosque in Flers on the night of November 19 to 20,” wrote the prefecture of Norman department on Twitter.

“I condemn the insults of an anti-Muslim nature and advocating Nazism affixed to the walls of the Flers mosque […]. An investigation has been opened,” said Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

According to a police source, the inscriptions made on the outside wall of the place of worship “Islam outside Europe” and “Division Charlemagne”, were made “in black paint, approximately seven meters in length by two meters in height “. The 33rd Division of the Waffen-SS “Charlemagne” was, during the Second World War, a unit composed of French volunteers fighting for the Third Reich.

The prefect “assures the Muslim community and all religious associations of the absolute vigilance of State services to prevent and fight against any anti-Muslim act”.