Tommies wrap up 10-1 season, PFL championship with 27-13 win over Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — A century later, the St. Thomas football team is still winning conference championships.

On Saturday, quarterback Cade Sexauer ran for two touchdowns in the final collegiate game of his career, Yusef Leak returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown, and the Tommies won the Pioneer Football League championship with a 27-13 victory over Butler.

The Tommies won the league championship in their second year as a Division I member. They are not yet eligible for the FCS playoffs.

This championship comes 100 years after the 1922 Tommies, in the third season of Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference competition, won the program’s first official conference football title. St. Thomas now has 22 football conference championships, starting in 1922.

Sexauer opened the scoring for the Tommies with a 2-yard run, and Leak later raced 66 yards with the blocked kick to give St. Thomas a 14-0 first-quarter lead. The Tommies led 14-0 at halftime, then added two Stephan Shagen field goals and a 1-yard Sexauer TD run in the second half.

Shawn Shipman had 99 yards rushing for the Tommies (10-1, 8-0 PFL), who won their final 10 games in a row after losing their season opener 44-13 at Southern Utah.

This was the first St. Thomas football team to lose its opener and rebound to win its final 10 games. And it is the eighth conference championship in the 14 seasons Glenn Caruso has been head coach. St. Thomas won or shared 14 conference crowns from 1922-90 and has claimed eight more over the past 12 seasons.

Bret Bushka completed 13 of 29 passes for 123 yards with two touchdowns for Butler (7-4, 5-3). He was intercepted twice.

With the Tommies ineligible for the postseason, Davidson (8-3, 6-2) clinched the PFL’s automatic bid into next week’s FCS playoffs with a 24-23 victory over Dayton (8-3, 6-2) on Saturday, in Davidson, N.C. Coy Williams and Dylan Sparks ran for 99 yards each for the Wildcats.

St. Thomas beat Davidson, the 2021 PFL champion, 27-16 on Oct. 8 in St. Paul.