Turkey to complete gas hub roadmap by year-end – energy minister – RT Business News

The idea proposed by Moscow and approved by Ankara less than a month ago should be implemented

Turkey will finalize the development plan for a natural gas distribution center in the western region of Thrace by the end of the year, the country’s energy minister Fatih Donmez has said.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the creation of an international gas hub in Türkiye, which would allow Russia to redirect the transit of damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines to the Black Sea region.

The proposal was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who stressed that the EU would be able to buy Russian gas through his country.

Praising Turkey as one of the “most reliable” partners for the transit of Russian fuel to Europe, Putin noted that the gas hub would not only serve as a distribution platform, but could also be used to determine the gas prices and avoid the “politicization” of energy.

READ MORE:

Turkey reveals decision on Russian gas hub plan

Russia currently covers around 44% of Turkey’s gas consumption and, according to Turkey’s energy minister, Ankara has no energy supply worries this winter.

For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section