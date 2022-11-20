US Republicans call for scrutiny of aid to Ukraine — RT World News

MP Marjorie Taylor Greene says taxpayers deserve to know how money is being spent

A group of congressional Republicans on Thursday introduced a resolution calling for an audit of US government funds earmarked for aid to Ukraine.

The initiative, led by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and backed by ten fellow lawmakers, covers all military, civilian and financial support provided to Kyiv by President Joe Biden, according to the Daily Caller.

“The American people, the taxpayers of this country, deserve to know where their money is going and how it is being spent,” Greene told reporters, adding that the government should be held accountable when it spends money overseas. “We need to audit every US taxpayer dollar sent to Ukraine.”

The United States supplied Ukraine with heavy armaments, such as anti-tank weapons, missile defense systems and drones after Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring state. Biden on Tuesday asked Congress to approve $37.7 billion in additional security assistance to Kyiv, which would bring total funding for Ukraine in less than a year to $104 billion, according to DefenseNews.

Greene and his colleagues have argued that the funding system is not transparent enough and that there are more pressing issues at home. “Our Border Patrol requested $15.46 billion to secure the United States border. President Trump’s border wall would have cost just $22 billion,” said the MP.





“With the money we sent to Ukraine, we could have already secured our border, but we are not doing it.” She added that Congress would send “a very bad message to the American people” if verification is denied.

Greene also posted a video on Twitter of two men in military uniforms walking on crutches, writing, “It is heartbreaking to see these disabled Ukrainian soldiers here in the halls of Congress being used as pawns to pressure our Congress into giving American taxpayers’ hard-earned money to [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky.

Some Republicans were increasingly calling for more scrutiny in the midterm elections, which ended with the party winning a narrow majority in the House of Representatives but failing to retake the Senate from the democrats. Kevin McCarthy, the House’s top Republican, said last month that kyiv would no longer receive “blank checks” whether the party has secured control of the chamber.

Former House Speaker Democrat Nancy Pelosi said the United States would continue to support Kyiv. “We have never given a blank check to Ukraine,” she said during a visit to Croatia last month.