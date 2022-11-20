Veronika Khomyn, Wife of Rams’ Sean McVay, Opens Up About Hardest Part of Marriage: ‘It’s Impossible’

Veronika Khomyn, wife of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, opened up on her Instagram about the hardest part of being married to an NFL coach.

Khomyn was asked about her relationship on Thursday when she launched an “Ask me anything” request to her Instagram followers. The question was, “What’s the hardest thing about being married to someone who must be so committed to their job?”

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during the Buffalo Bills game at SoFi Stadium on September 8, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“Time together. Of course. Time for friends and family. When so many responsibilities come with a job, it’s hard to be able to be present in all areas of life at the same time. It’s impossible,” she wrote, via the New York Post.

“He chose this career path, he has so much passion for football and it secures our lives and our future. I also know what I signed up for. So it’s just one of those things that you can consider as a temporary challenge, but it’s also a blessing in so many ways and as long as he’s happy, so am I.”

NFL WEEK 11 PREVIEW: CHEF SEEKS TO SPLIT AWAY FROM AFC WEST RIVALS, NEW YORK TEAMS LOOK TO TAKE CONTROL

Veronika Khomyn And Sean Mcvay Attend The 2022 Espys At Dolby Theater On July 20, 2022 In Hollywood, California.

Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theater on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
(Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Khomyn and McVay officially tied the knot in Beverly Hills in June. She said the two met in Washington, DC McVay started as an assistant coach for Washington in 2010 after spending time in the ill-fated United Football League.

Veronika Khomyn And Sean Mcvay Attend The 27Th Annual Critics Choice Awards At Fairmont Century Plaza On March 13, 2022 In Los Angeles.

Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles.
(Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

He was with Washington from 2010 to 2016 before taking over as head coach of the Rams in 2017. He led the Rams to two Super Bowl appearances, including last year’s Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals .

Ryan Gaydos is Fox News Digital’s sportswriter.

