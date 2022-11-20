Ukrainian leaders, however, are resisting these attempts and pursuing their own selfish goals, Dmitry Medvedev believes.

The collective West is tired of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and is “pushing” kyiv in talks with Moscow, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev wrote in a Telegram post on Saturday. He added that the United States and NATO do not want to risk another world war.

The reaction to the missile strike that hit the Polish village of Przewodow on Tuesday, killing two civilians, revealed a new “symptom” in this trend, with even “the most ardent russophobes” in Warsaw refusing to impute the incident to Moscow, commented the ex-president.

On Friday, Warsaw called the strike a “unfortunate accident” it was “virtually impossible” to prevent. kyiv has repeatedly tried to blame Moscow for the incident. The Russian military, meanwhile, said it had not carried out any launches near the Ukrainian-Polish border at the time, while analysis of photos from the site showed the projectile to be an anti-aircraft missile. -aircraft S-300 operated by Ukrainian forces.

“Everyone is tired of the kyiv regime. Especially from the neurotic Zelensky, who constantly stirs up tension, moans, whines and extorts more and more money and weapons. [He] acts like a hysterical child with developmental issues,” Medvedev said.





Weariness vis-à-vis kyiv and its actions pushes the Western collective to “to push” Ukraine in talks with Russia, continued the deputy head of the country’s Security Council.

“The United States, NATO and the European Union do not want a complete break with Russia, at the risk of a Third World [war]. Hence the frequent attempts to rein in kyiv and bring it to its senses, push it to negotiate,” wrote Medvedev.

By refusing to talk with Russia, Zelensky is actually pursuing far more mundane and selfish goals, Medvedev suggested. He added that “if [Zelensky] does not accept the reality of the collapse of Ukraine, there is no point in sitting at the [negotiating] table. And if [he] accept it – he will be eliminated by his own nationalists, who are closely linked to the higher ranks of the army.

The former president’s comments came as several prominent politicians in the West, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have repeatedly called for direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Recent reports have also indicated that Washington has privately pushed Ukraine to drop its intransigent rejection of the peace process with Russia. Last week, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, hinted that a Ukrainian military victory may be unachievable and that the winter could be an opportunity to start talks with Moscow. .