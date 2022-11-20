What first-graders are thankful for in 2022: The Earth, Target, their devices and ‘even’ brothers

The first-graders of the 2022-23 school year do not appear to take much in their lives for granted.

In response to our annual query — “What are you thankful for?” — these 6- and 7-year-olds credited friends who sit by them at snack time, teachers who help them learn, dads who let them watch ‘Youtob.’ Moms who draw hearts with them, dogs who double as pillows, houses that keep them safe when there is thunder and, in a nod to siblings, “even my brother” got a reluctant thanks.

Many of the first-graders gave thanks for the Earth — “because it needs to be protected” — and all that is here: Beluga whales. Spiders. Gorillas who eat bananas. Water (“It keeps me alive”) and the moon (“it shines”). One child wrote: “I am thankful for being alive because I have every thing I nede.”

Several children thanked God. Others gave thanks for fun: The World Cup. Minecraft. Chicken nuggets. Even “Mistaks” got a shout out (“Because they hellp you learn”).

“I am full of gratitude,” William wrote.

We are, too, for all of you first-graders (and their teachers!) who remind us that there’s so much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

“Your turn,” Weston wrote. “What are you thankful for?”

Good question.

Individual entries

“I am thankful for my family and my grandmas (and) my dog Fran.” — August of Hugo, attends Frassati Catholic Academy of White Bear Lake.

“I am thankful for sirens because they alert people.” — Beau, attends Frassati Catholic Academy of White Bear Lake.

“I am thankfull for the erth.” — David, attends Garlough Environmental Magnet School in West St. Paul.

“I am thankful for my mommy because she lets me watch T.V., and she gives the best snuggles. And she is good!” — Grady, attends Salem Hills Elementary School of Inver Grove Heights.

“I’m thankful for a backyard to play football with my neighbors.” — Grant, attends Rosemount Elementary School.

“I am thankful for the food, dad, mom, Lucy, Kyley, my sisters, I am also thankful for my pet fish Salmon.” — Maeryn, Crestview Elementary of Cottage Grove.

“I am thankful for this Thanksgiving for all of us to be together. And for the shelter, food and drink we have this year. And hockey.” — Austin, attends Central Park Academy, Roseville.

Eagle Point Elementary School, Oakdale

“I am thankful for bananas and earth because I love them!” — Zakariya

“I am thankful for school because I love school.” –Eliana

“I am thankful for my family because they love me.” — Alexa

“I am thankful for my home because it keeps me safe from thunder.” — Milkoo

“I am thankful for the earth, because it has trees.” — Lydia

“I am thankful for America because I like it.” — Isaac

“I am thankful for my mommy because she love me.” — Hamza

“I am thankful for the Viking because my mommy loves thm!” — Savaneary

“I am thankful for my brother because he halp me.” — Karam

“I am thankful for my dog Stanley because he kisses my face.” –Ethel

“I am thankful for God because God made the world.” — Eddy

“I am thankful for my school because it is fun to learn.” — Milo

“I am thankful for my family because I love them.” — Shundrea

“I am thankful for family because they love me.” — Tia

“I am thankful for my mom and dad and sistr. because thay Love me!” — Greta

“I am thankful for my family because God made thme and they are specials.” — Lyric

“I am thankful for holidays because i get to eat yumy fod.” — Braelyn

“I am thenkful for my firends be cus thay are nise.” — Audrey

“I am thankful for math because it gits me smarter.” — Logan

“I am thankful for my fish.” — Miles

“I am thankful for my fish. She was my only pet.” — Elijah

“I am thankful for my mom and dad because thay tak kar of me.” — Annabell

“I am thankful for my school because I learn new things.” — Zyler

“I am thankful for my famle because thay let me play vdeo games the whole time.” — Declan

“I am thankful for my dog, Coffee, because he give me kiss when I am sad.” — Jacee

“I am thankful for my babsitr because she tacs kar of me.” — Avery

“I am thankful for hiludays because we get too selubrat.” — Carson

“I am thankful for washing the dishes because my mom gives me lollipops.” — Clementine

“I am thankful for my famaley because they are thankful for me.” — Marie

“I am thankful for ole the pets I hav had because thae are fun.” — Andrew

“I am thankful for my mom and dad and my baby brother and my sister because they are nice and they are helpful.” — Afnan

“I am thankful for my scool. Becus it helps me learn.” — Mia

“I am thankful for help my mommy because she needs help.” — Legend

“I am thankful for my food because when my mom gives me my food it makes me happy.” — Amelia

“I am thankful for a pup because it is cute.” — Blai

“I am thankful for helping my family because it is nice.” — Callen

“I am thankful for Dad because mom.” — Charlotte

“I am thankful for my dog and and cat because when I’m mad they help me.” — Ryan

“I am thankful for my mom and dad because I like them.” — Jonah

“I am thankful for Kam because he plays wif me.” – Aiden

“I am thankful for my famle because they are niase.” — Mason

“I am thankful for my friends and me.” — Aisha

“I am thankful for my mom. She cooks the best food!” — Pearl

“I am thankful for Ms. D because she is my teachr.” — Karina

“I am thankful for my friends because I want to play with them.” — Haven

“I am thankful for the earth because I livon the earth.” — Johnathan

“I am thankful for my mom and dad because they give hugs and kisses.” — Noelle.

“I am thankful for chicken nuggets because I love them.” — Ryan

“I am thankful for my cousins because they help me.” — Anna

“I am thankful for my grandma because she bought me a tablet.” — Natalia

“I am thankful for my dog because he helps me when I am hurt.” — Nora

“I am thankful for scool because I like to lern stuf.” — Graham

“I am thankful for my cousin because I get to jump on the trampoline.” — Miley

“I am thankful for my parents because they fed me.” — Hayden

“I am thankful for my tablet because I like to play on it.” — Daren

“I am thankful because I love my mom and dad.” — Gabe

“I am thankful for my dog and my cat and my mom and my dad.” — Ava

“I am thankful for my gifts.” — Lennox

“I am thankful for my mom because we draw hearts together.” — Izzy

“I am thankful for my famaley bekus thay are the best.” — Beckett

“I am thankful for my family because they are extra special.” — Leah

“I am thankful for the Amarukin flag becaus it gives us luck.” — Riley

“I am thankful for basketball because it is fun.” — Carter

“I am thankful for nature because the trees make oxygen.” — Jayden

“I am thankful for my mom because she cooks foods for me.” — Mohamed

“I am thankful for my family. They do stuff for me.” — Payton

“I am thankful for my family because they play with me.” — Sharim

“I am thankful for my backyard because it has a playlet and swings.” — Isabella

“I am thankful for my dad because he lets me watch Youtob.” — Ethan

“I am thankful for my house because I can relax in my bed.” — Ke’majah

“I am thankful for my school because I like playing on the playground.” — Thomas

“I am thankful for my clas because I like my clas.” — Marshall

“I am thankful for my dog because he is cute.” — Allie

“I am thankful for family because I love my mom, sister and brother!” — Devyn

“I am thankful for my famaley because I love thenm.” — Bella

“I am thankful for family because I love them.” — Danica

“I am thankful for my dad becas he hugs me when I go to skool.” — Rylie

“I am thankful fer puppies because they are cute.” — Benjamin

“I am thankful for phones because they help us communicate.” — Michael

“I am thankful for my mom.” — Tita

“Your turn. What are you thankful for? I am thankful for God.” — Weston

“I am thankful for mom and dad.” — Bella

“I am thankful for my family because they love me.” — Thomas

“I am thankful for my famley because they luve me and I luve them too.” — Raneem

“I am thankful for dogs because thay are fun.” — Maverick

“I am thankful for my parents they keep me saffe.” — Likezo

“I am thankful for my cusin because he is nise.” — Emory

“I am thankful for my grandpa. He was a good grandpa.” — Fiona

“I am thankful for the beluga whale because it is the first whale I saw.” — Tunde

Kaposia Education Center, South St. Paul, Lisa Gorman’s class:

“I am thankful for the earth, because we need the earth to be protected.” — Adan

“I am thankful for my Mommy. She gets me redey for school.” — Alayah

“I am thankful for my map because it makes a good place.” — Ander

“I am thankful for my mommy. She takes care of me.” — Aubrey

“I am thankful for my cousin becuse he let’s me play viteo gams.” — Axten

“I am thankful for my pets because I fed thm and I gt thm wudr.” — Bentley

“I am thankful for my dog because play fetch together.” — Cameron

“I am thankful for my mom because she wakes me up.” — Charlie

“I am thankful for my dog Abby because she’s playful.” — Emma

“I am thankful for my friend because I like to play vidoe games with him.” — Felix

“My friends. I play with them.” — Gerald

“I am thankful for my cuzin because she plays with me.” — Helen

“I am thankful for rainbows because it rains and the sun is there.” — Ivan

“I am thankful for my teacher. She helps me.” — Izan

“I am thankful for dad he feeds me.” — John

“I am thankful for my mommy because she cooks corn noodles for me!” — Joy

“I am thankful for my home because I can liv in it.” — Leland

“I am thankful for dad because he lets me play evre time I go over to his hows.” — Madeline

“I am thankful for my friend because we sit together on the rug.” — Nevaeh

“I am thankful for my dog because he plays with me.” — River

Kaposia Education Center, South St. Paul, Katie Linscheid’s class

“I am thankful for my world.” — Joan

“I am thankful for family.” — Cooper

“I am thankful for construction workers.” — Ellis

“I am thankful for my big sister. Genesis is the best.” — Rubi

“I am thankful for my little sister.” — Myah

“I am thankful for my friends.” — Addie Y.

“I am thankful for the world and my famoey.” — Avalynn

“I am thankful for the World Cup.” — Fabian

“I am thankful for my baby brother.” — James

“I am thankful for my pet.” — Mike

“I am thankful for … I clean the living room. I am thankful for food.” — Yeabsira

“I am thankful for video games.” — Max

“I am thankful for family.” — Deklan

“I am thankful for my uncle in the Army.” — Sharif

“I am thankful for life.” — Lorelei

“I am thankful for my cousins.” — Ma’kaia

“I am thankful for my family.” — Wyatt

“I am thankful for the construction workers.” — Autumn

“I am thankful for Mommy.” — Sofia

“I am thankful for everything.” — Evy

“I am thankful for my family and my little sister.” — Indira

Kaposia Education Center, South St. Paul, Dianne Spannbauer’s class

“I am thankful for all the fun, and peace, and my family. And turkey.” — Teddy

“I am thankful for praying and eating at the table with my family.” — Mitchell

“I am thankful for my family.” — James P.

“I am thankful for my family, friends and the Earth I have today.” — Skylar

“I am thankful for love you.” — La’Kyla

“I am thankful for love.” Margaret

“I am thankful for my freedom.” — Theo

“I am thankful for my family and my cousins.” — James J.

“I am thankful for giving cards.” — Derrick

“I am thankful for the Earth.” — Mussie

“I am thankful for the Earth.” — Joscelynn

“I am thankful for the Earth.” — Leng

“I am thankful for the Earth.” Akeelah

“I am thankful for my friends and family. Also my pets.” — Logan T.

“I am thankful for my family.” Makenna

“I am thankful for playing tag.” — Dylan

“I am thankful for my mom, my dog, and my auntie and uncle. even my brother.” — Addi

“I am thankful for my teacher food and my family.” — Nina

Kaposia Education Center, South St. Paul, Kristin Troup’s class

“I am thankful for my famly because they let me put up the Christmas tree with them.” — Harley

“I am thankful for being a helper because I like to help.” — Laticiana

“I am thankful for HuggyWuggy because I have fun with him.” — Korbin

“I am thankful for my school because it helps me learn.” — Arlo

“I am thankful for my mom and dad because they care for me.” — Nhaomi

“I am thankful my dragon. It is fun.” — Linkoln

“I am thankful for dinosaurs because they are funny.” — Gabriel

“I am thankful for my family because they buy me toys.” — Anthony

“I am thankful for God because he made us alive.” — Mickella

“I am thankful for my cousin because he plays Fortnite with me.” — Miles

“I am thankful for my mom because she helps me clean my room.” — Zelda

“I am thankful for my cousin because he plays with me.” — King

“I am thankful for my toys because I can play.” — Luca

“I am thankful for cleaning for my mom sometimes.” — Elyana

“I am Thankful for school. It helps me lrn.” — Henry

“I am thankful for helping with chores for my mom. I like to help around the house.” — Hailey

“I am thankful for my mom helping me. It keeps my room clean.” — A’yon

“I am thankful for cleaning with my mom. I am a helper.” — Shayleen

“I am thankful for Mis Troup because she helps us lrn.” — Ze’Mario

“I am thankful for Kaposia and Mrs. Troup.” – Eli’jah

“I am thankful because my sister plays with me.” — Katarina

Church of St. Agnes, St. Paul, Lisa Leeson’s class

“I am thankful for my friend Ruthie becase she is funny. I am thankful for my grandpa and grandma because they alwys send us home with candy bags.” — Trixie

“I am thankful for my friends and my cousin and my mom dad. My cousin was playing zombies. It was fun.” — Lily

“I am thankful for my family. I am thankfle for God. I am thankfle for school because I learn. I am thankful for Jesus because he saved us.” — Lydia

“I am thanful for Mrs. Leeson for teaching me and she lets me play games. She lets me play two times.” — Gus

“I am thankfull for my brother because I like ot play monopaly. I usually win unles he get’s my dad on his team.” — Abe

“I am thankful for my dad because he taught me to ride a bike on 2 wheels. I am thakful to my mom for making food I like.” — Jacob

“I am thankful for Mrs. Leeson because she is nice. She teaches us. I like to learn math. I like multiplication.” — Anthony

“I am thankful for my tv because some times it is funny. I am thankful for lambe because he is soft.” — Jonathan

“I am thankful for my mom and dad because they macke me happy. I am also thankful for my grandma because she makes me yummy food.” — Hen

“I am thankful for my family, friends, teacher, grampas and grandmas, and every thing. I like all of it. I like to play music on my piano. My grandma dances very funny to the music I play. My family is great to be around.” — Joe B.

“I am thankful for my Dad and Mom and Jesus and the world. I am thankful to Jesus becuase he saves us. I am thankful to my dad and mom becuase they help me with dinner. I like to eat shrimp.” — Mary

“I am thankful for my mom. She is just fantastic! She brings me to ice cream places and she cooks with me! We make mac and chees. We have lots of fun together. She brings me to the park. I Love my mom!” — Rose

“I am Thankful for my friend because she is funny, nice, and friendly. We play at recess! We try to sit together at lunch but we can’t.” — Ruthie

“I am thankful for God, toys, the Earth, my teachers, my school, and my friends. They make me happy in life. My friends play with me. The Earth is a nice place to live in. I am thankful for God because he keeps me safe.” — Grace

“I am thankful for my mom and dad because they take care of me and love me. They let me play with them it is fun to play poker with them.” — Natalie

“I am thankful for my friends and Jesus because my friends are very nice to me. Jesus is very nice to us. I am thankful for my mom and dad because it is fun to help them.” — Katya

“I am thankful for my family because my family loves me. They take care of me by giving me a bed.” — Jude

“I am thankful for my family because they are nice and they think of others by throwing birthday partes.” — Aileen

“I am thankful for my friend because we play tag. love bugs and freeze tag. I am thankful for my mom and dad because they let me get my nerf gun.” — Joseph

“I am thankful for my family, Jesus, the world, my friends, and my teacher. I am also grateful for my school. I like my school becuase I like learning. I also like my friends because I love playing tag with them. I am full of gratitude.” — William

“I am thankful for my friends (and family, they make) my life easier. My friends play with me. My family spends time with me.” — Hudson

“I am thankful for petting my cats and I am thankful for my Mommy and my Daddy and my brother.” — Joliette

Pine Hill Elementary School, Cottage Grove

“I am thankful for my little sister Nellie. I like my little sister because I play with her.” — Nora

“I am thankful for Logan. I like Logan so much. He is my friend.” — Sylas

“I am thankful for the world. I live in it and I love the parks.” — Ava

“I am thankful for Alabama. I like to swim in the ocean.” — Morgan

“My favorite place is Target. I like Target because I get toys.” — Eli

“I am thankful for Pine Hill. We do fun things there.” — Gladston

“I am thankful for my familly. I like to play Guess the Letters with them.” — Melody

“I am thankful for my Dad. My Dad is the best. He helps me ride my bike.” — Logan

“I am thankful for Nintendo Switch. My brother has one too.” — Aubree

“I am thankful for Brandon. I can throw a football to him.” — Bailey

“I am thankful for gorillas. They eat bananas and I do to.” — Louis

“I am thankful for my X-box. I play on it with my family.” — Antonio

“I am thankful for my tooth pillow. It has a crown and is sparkly!” — Ellie

“I am thankful for power lines. It helps lights turn on at night.” — Dominic

“I am thankful for Mr. Alton. He is funny.” — Luna

“I am thankful for spiders. they eat flys, mosquitos and other bugs.” — Nolan

“I am thankful for sharks. They recycle fish that are dead.” — Micah

“I am thankful to go to the park. It is fun to play there.” — Isaiah

“I am thankful for Grace. I sit by Grace at snack time.” — Bridget

“I am thankful fir Jayce.” — Prince

“I am thankful for water. It keeps me alive.” — Siaka

“I am thankful for my car.” — Finley

“I am thankful for Wisconsin Dells because it is fun.” — Connor

“I am thank for my nieces because she plays with me.” — Brooklyn

“I am thankful for lego titanic because I like to do lego.” — Charlie

“I am thankful for my family because I love my family.” — Elijah

“I am thankful for mu family. They are kind. They help me clean. They love me.” — Emmy

“I am thankful for my family because they help me.” — Grayson

“I am thankful for school because of Mrs. Hansen.” — Holland

“I am thankful for my Mom and Dad and my sister because they are the best.” — Kelcie

“Me and my mom love plaeing. My Dad love to plae. My Dad love me.” — Kera

“I am thankful for the moon it shines.” — Lana

“I am thankful for my cat because because it makes me happy!” — Lianna

“I am thankful for mom because she is good.” — Maher

“I am thankful for moms because they are special and because they moms.” — Quincy

“I am thankful for my pupy because it is the best dog.” — River

“I am thankful for family because my mom take places.” — Rosabella

“I am thankful for my Dad because he helps me.” — Santi

“I am thankful for my friends because they play with me.” — Whitney

“I am thankful for Mom because she is nice.” — Vivian

“I am thankful for whales because I love whales.” — Adrian

“I am thankful for water because water keeps me alive.” — Jack

“I am thankful for hot cocoa because hot cocoa helps my hands stay warm.” — Audrey

“I am thankful for hot water because it keeps me warm.” — Oliver

“I am thankful for the snow because it is fun to sled in it.” — Harold

“I am thankful for my family because they take me places.” — Melody

“I am thankful for my baby brother because I play with him.” — Kayley

“I am thankful for my sister because she plays with me.” — Alexis

“I am thankful for my cat because he keeps me warm at night.” — Noah

“I am thankful for my dog because I play with her.” — Nell

“I am thankful for my friends because they play with me.” — Josiah

“I am thankful for my family because they play with me.” — Ethan

“I am thankful for my school because I get to learn.” — Sanyi

“I am thankful for my neighbors because they make me happy.” — Mia

“I am thankful for my Grandma and PaPa because they keep me safe when I stay overnight.” — Ava

“I am thankful for my brother who reads to me because my brother likes to read to me.” — Alexis

“I am thank for my dad because he cuddles me.” — Addie

“I am thankful for my sister because she helps me.” — Evvi

“I am thankful for friends and family because they are nice.” — Scarlet

“I am thankful for friends because they are fun.” — Rio

“I am thankful for hot cocoa because it’s good!” – Ozzy

“I am thankful for my family because they care for me.” – Eloise

St. Jerome Classical School, Ms. Ruhnke’s class

“I am thankful for my mom and dad and the world and food and my house and animals and brother and sister and school and teachers.” — Jasmine

“I am thankful for food because it makes my tummy full.” — Ronan

“I am thankful for being alive because I have every thing I nede.” — Christopher

“I am thankful for my family because they took me on a fun trip. I am thankful for my mom and dad because they mack me have the best time.” — Matilda

“I am thankful for being alive because I like to eat. I like to Be out side.” –Eh Plae

“I am thankful for my dad and mom because they are nis to me.” — Po Nay

“I am thankful for my mom and Dad because they are smart and happy. I love them.” – Evan

“I am thankful for MoM and Dad because they cook me food.” — Eh Moo

“I am thankful for my brother. I like my brother. I love my brother.” — Julie

“I am thankful for teachers because she helps me with math and phonics and reading.” — Sofia

“I am thankful for my sisters because she likes me and my mom dad and my brothers because they love me.” — June

“I am thankful for my brother because he is nis and he is funy.” — Jenny

“I am thankful for wool because it give clothes.” — Paschal

Somerset Heights Elementary School, Mendota Heights

“I am thankful for Legos because we can make unethiing and they are awesome.” — Kyle

“I am thankful for food because they help us live and Iike them Because there tasty.” — Kenny

“I am thankful for Mom because my mom is rily nis and Cooky my cat is soopr cute.” — Ruby

“I am thankful for my family.” — Bryce

“I am thankful for my dads because I love them.” — Allison

“I am thankful for my mom and my dad and dog because there niss to me and they help out.” — Everly

“I am thankful for my family because my family is fun.” — Keller

“I am thankful for my mom because she is the best.” — Marisa

“I am thankful for my friends.” — Aliza

“I am thankful for mistaks. Becuse they hellp you learn.” — Octavia

“I am thankful for water and food and my teacher because I love things.” — Greta

“I am thankful for Erik because he is my best friend.” — Ethan

“I am thankful for Ethan because he is my best friend.” — Erik

“I am thankful for soccer because fun. I am sevin.” — Josef

“I am thankful for trees because they help us breathe.” Liam

“I am thankful for Mrs. Brignac because she hals me do math.” — Cecily

“I am thankful for my family and friends and Mrs. Brignac.” — Lyric

“I am thankful for Mincaf.” — Brooks

“I am thankful for the school because the principal gives star awards.”

“I am thankful for pizza because it’s tasty.” –Beckham

“I am thankful for my friends and my teacher and my famile and my school.” — Claire

“I am thankful for my dog because I use her as a pillow.” — Miles

“I am thankful for Mrs. Brignas because she is nis.” — Eliana

“I am thankful for transformers. Because they ar cool.” — Dominic

“I am thankful for transforemers becus they are cool.” — Evan

“I am thankful for Tae-Kwon-Do because it teaches self defense.” — Tedd

“I am thankful for gymnastics bcus it mak you strong.” — Fynn

“I am thankful for my dog because when I am sad he cheers me up.” — Martina

“I am thankful for the earth and trees and water.” — Sydney

“I am thankful for water because it helps us stay hydrated.” — Logan

“I am thankful for my mommy bekus she is nis to me. I love her so much. You are the best mommy ever!” — Isla

“I am thankful for my mom because seh helps. And she is kind. And is favrit.” — Penelope

“I am thankful for dirt bikes bkus I ken jump and go fast!” — Oliver

“I am thankful for my family because I lov them.” Mckenzie

“I am thankful for my Cassie cat!” — Bennett

“I am thankful for my cat because it is cute.” Paisley

“I am thankful for my dog because she is cute.” — Lula

“I am thankful for my family and friends because theay are speshl.” — Sadie

“I am thankful for my pet fox. Because she is cute!” — Adrienne

“I am thankful for my dog love because cute.” — Leo

“I am thankful for animals because they have lots of cool powers.” — Finley

“I am thankful for my parents. I like them because they are speacal.” — Lydia

“I am thankful for my puppy Rosita because she is cut.” — Kit

“I am thankful for my family and friends because thay hlpe me whne I get stuck!” — Thomas

“I am thankful for the school becuse its fun to learn.” — Margaret

“I am thankful for my family because I love them.” — Faith

“I am thankful for my firends because they are nice to me and I am nice to them.” — Annika

“I am thankful for my mom because che is the best.” — Kayo

“I am thankful for dogs beckuss they are ckeyout!!!!!” — Greydon

“I am thankful for school because we learn.” — Sully

“I am thankful for sleepovers at my grandma’s house. Because they are fun.” — Sabrina

“I am thankful for Mom becaus she love me.” — Luna

“I am thankful for school becaese I learn.” — Micah

“I am thankful for the Army men because they protect.” — Soren

“I am thankful for my family because they love me.” — Vincent

“I am thankful for the Army because they help are planit.” — Brianna

“I am thankful for my mom. because she max yumy food.” — Winston

“I am thankful for school because I learn.” — Wyatt

“I am thankful for the whole world.” — Marcus