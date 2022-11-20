What will the weather be like in Qatar for the World Cup and what is the time difference to the UK?

The 2022 World Cup kicks off tomorrow as 32 countries travel to Qatar to compete for football’s ultimate prize.

Although the tournament takes place in winter, a key objective for many teams in Doha will be to acclimatize to the warm temperatures.

England and all the other teams in the tournament will need to adapt quickly to conditions in the Middle East if they are to enjoy success.

With temperatures expected to play a big part throughout the tournament, what will the weather be like in Qatar and what is the time zone difference to the UK?

Weather in Qatar

Throughout the year in Qatar, the average temperature is around 29 degrees Celsius with highs during the summer months reaching 45 degrees.

With the heat clearly too strong in summer, the World Cup is played in winter. However, compared to the UK, temperatures will still be very high.

November and December averages in Qatar are 26 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees respectively.

The temperature is expected to be 26C at the 7pm kick-off of the opener between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday.

Stadiums will include air conditioning to help cope with the heat

Comparing that to the UK, there are averages of 7-12 degrees in November and highs of nine in December.

The two months in which the tournament takes place will also be among the wettest months on average in Qatar.

An average relative humidity of 71% in December is well above the country’s annual average of 59%.

For the opening game, the humidity will be around 60%, which means an actual temperature of 31°C despite the fact that it takes place in the evening.

To counteract the uncomfortable conditions, tournament patrons have included state-of-the-art air conditioning inside the grounds.

Getty England matches will take place three hours before kick-off time in the UK

Time difference with the UK

The UK are currently two hours behind Qatar, but once the tournament kicks off the difference will be three hours from GMT.

Indeed, the clocks go back in the UK in October before the start of the World Cup while in Qatar the time difference does not change.

England’s group matches will take place on 21, 25 and 29 November.

Kick-off times in the UK are 1pm for the opening match and 7pm for the remaining two group stage matches.

With the time difference, these matches will be played three hours later in the day in Qatar.