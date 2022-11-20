Why Jenna Bush Hager Is ‘Emotional’ About Malia, Sasha Obama Grows Up

Jenna Bush Hager knows a thing or two about growing up as the daughter of an American President.

In fact, this month marked 14 years since Jenna, the daughter of George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Buisson– quit her teaching job in Maryland to give to the daughters of the next sitting president, barack obamaa tour of their new White House home in 2008. Now, looking back on that moment of herself alongside a then 10-year-old girl Sasha Obama and a 7 year old child malia obamaJenna can’t help but rejoice at how far she’s come.

“I can’t believe it”, the Today with Jenna and Hoda co-host exclusively told E! New. “You know, they were the same age as us when my grandfather [George H. W. Bush] became president. They were first and fourth graders.” It’s a memory that serves as a looping moment for Jenna, who shares the kids Mila9, Poppy7 and Hal3 years old, with her husband Henry Chase Hager.

“I have first and fourth graders,” she explained. “Fourteen years ago, these little babies were just sparkles in my eyes when I was a teacher in Baltimore, Maryland.” In reference to Todayshe added, “I didn’t have that job yet.”