Woke will die on education at the polls

Donald Trump’s announcement that he will run for the White House in 2024 is a timely reminder that while many of the top candidates he backed midterm in 2022 performed below expectations, policies he adopted as candidate and president, particularly regarding freedom of education and parental rights, have proven hugely popular among the millions of Americans who disagree with the leadership. the country is taking but who previously felt no affinity with the Republican Party. Midterm candidates who recognized the reversal of voters’ tendency to put parents in control of their children’s learning and future therefore rode what might be called the red wave. parent-centric politics that gained momentum under Trump and will continue to break in favor of conservatives.

In July, Randi Weingarten’s American Federation of Teachers released the results of a union-commissioned poll showing that a sample of voters in key swing states trust Republicans more than Democrats on education issues. education. These survey results represent a dramatic shift from how Republicans have fared in such polls in the past, shattering the double-digit leads Democrats have enjoyed on education issues in recent decades. .

Conservative gubernatorial candidates with a track record of promoting policies that put parents at the center of decisions about their children’s education capitalized on that momentum in the 2022 midterm elections. their victories over the woke education agenda of Weingarten and other public school union bosses and sold out their reform agenda to promote parental rights and educational freedom to voters tired of the status quo.

In August, 15 Republican governors released a statement “reaffirming” their “commitment to parents and students,” pledging to “ensure[e] our students experience no disruption in their education and parents have the choice of whichever option they think is best for their child,” and saying that education funding “should be student-centred.” Of the 15, the ten governors who ran for re-election in 2022 won their races. Seven of those ten candidates won a higher vote share in 2022 than they did in the previous election. (An additional signer, Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, extended his margin of victory from his performance in 2018—the last midterm election he contested before 2022.)

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida took on unions, the educational establishment, and later the Biden administration by keeping schools open during the pandemic and signing laws banning education for young children in the gender identity and sexual concepts. He has seen his margin of victory increase in Florida, from an unconvincing 0.3% in the 2018 election to 19.4% in 2022.

Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa has made educational freedom a priority in Iowa by crafting a bill that would create 10,000 school choice scholarships and, if unsuccessful, backing Republican primary candidates to help him challenge school union hegemony. Voters rewarded her with an astonishing 18.6% margin of victory over her 2022 opponent, down from a meager 2.8% margin in 2018.

Earlier this year, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed legislation doubling the cap on donations to the state’s School Choice Scholarship Program and installing a Parents’ Bill of Rights that requires schools to share with parents the teaching materials used to teach their children. His margin of victory over union-backed challenger Stacey Abrams has grown from an anemic 1.4% in 2018 to a decisive 8.5% in 2022.

Meanwhile, Democratic gubernatorial candidates faced the unpleasant option of deciding whether to back the unpopular status quo or risk the wrath of union bosses by backing education freedom initiatives. Some chose the latter. In Pennsylvania, for example, Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s campaign added language to its website supporting college savings accounts. In Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis criticized a rule change proposed by the U.S. Department of Education earlier this year that would make it much more difficult for charter schools to operate across the country. In Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker had to backtrack in October and back a state tax credit scholarship program he attacked as recently as 2018.

In fact, the data suggests that winning Republican candidates were spurred on by parental frustration over extended school closures in their districts. In Georgia’s Fulton County, where schools in Atlanta remained closed through May 2021, and Chatham County, where schools in Savannah remained closed for the same period, Governor Kemp siphoned off four to five percent more voters in 2022 than Donald Trump’s performance in 2020. Nevada’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak, competing with current Governor-elect Joe Lombardo, fared worse than President Biden in 2020 by three percentage points in Clark and Elko counties, both of which remained closed for portions of the 2020-21 school. year.

Beyond those gubernatorial races, candidates for statewide education offices have won their races on platforms of freedom and parental rights. In South Carolina, Ellen Weaver won the race for superintendent of education by pledging to expand school choice and promote “full transparency” for parents about what their children are learning. In his successful bid to become Oklahoma’s next Superintendent of Public Instruction, the state’s current Education Secretary Ryan Walters won more votes than incumbent Governor-elect Kevin Stitt (who also won his race and extended his margin of victory) on a platform of politicized opposition to classroom indoctrination and the promotion of school choice. Conservatives won decisively in races for state boards of education in Kansas, Nebraska and Texas with promises to end CRT and gender identity indoctrination in schools States.

The clear lesson is that conservatives running for office at the state level can win with a strong political platform committed to advancing parental rights and educational freedom, and backing that platform with strong victories. on unions and their progressive allies during their tenure. Conservative candidates who heed this lesson and commit to countering the union command and control agenda are poised to perform better in the next election. Progressives who prey on union bosses – and political opportunists who fail to deliver on campaign promises to expand educational freedom – have a long way to go in a world that leaves them and their policies behind. tired.

To borrow a phrase, the political battleground over education in America may well be where the revival will die.