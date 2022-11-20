Zelensky makes Ukrainians “suffer” – ex-Japanese PM – RT World News

Veteran politician Yoshiro Mori criticized the media’s “one-sided” view of the conflict

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has made “the people of his country suffer”, former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori has said. He added that the Japanese media are biased in their coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

“I don’t quite understand why only [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is criticized while Mr. Zelensky is not taken to task at all. That is problematic. Mr. Zelensky has caused many Ukrainians to suffer,” Mori said Friday during a speech at a political event in Tokyo, as quoted by Kyodo News.

“The Japanese media is biased to one side. It is influenced by reports from the West. I can’t help thinking that they only rely on European and American reports,” he added.

Mori criticized Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s stance on the conflict as “unilateral” and inclined towards the United States.





Mori also warned that Russia could “use nuclear weapons” if the situation deteriorates. Putin reaffirmed last month that Moscow would adhere to its nuclear doctrine, according to which Russia would only use its nuclear arsenal in response to an attack with weapons of mass destruction or “if the existence of the state itself is at stake.”

After serving in various ministerial posts in the 1980s and 1990s, Mori served as prime minister from 2000 to 2001. He then headed the organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, but resigned months before the coup sending off the event because of sexist remarks he made during a meeting.

Japan, along with many Western countries, imposed sanctions on Russia after it launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February. Moscow responded by blacklisting more than 380 Japanese lawmakers and banning Kishida and other high-level cabinet members from entering the country.