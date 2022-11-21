Additional indictment filed against 8 defendants in Birbhum violence

The eight defendants, who were not named in the FIR, were arrested on August 22.

Rampurhat, West Bengal:

The CBI has filed an additional complaint in a local court against eight defendants in the Bogtui carnage in Birbhum district of West Bengal, a senior official said on Monday.

The investigative agency had filed an indictment on July 20 against 16 other people.

Ten people died of burns after their homes in Bogtui were reportedly set on fire by assailants in March, following the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Earlier this month, the CBI nabbed the main defendant in the case.

A total of 12 people have so far been arrested by the CBI for their alleged involvement in the March 21 carnage.

