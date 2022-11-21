At least 12 dead after truck rams religious procession in Bihar

The PMO announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the victims.

–>

Hajipur, Bihar:

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed and several others injured when a high-speed truck slammed into a religious procession in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Sunday night, officials said.

The accident happened at the area of ​​Desri Police Station in the Northern District of Bihar, about 30 km from the state capital, at around 9 p.m. as the motorcade gathered in front of a “peepal” tree by the side of the road to offer prayers to a local deity “Bhumiya baba”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the accident and announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of each victim and Rs 50,000 to each injured person.

“The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) would be given to the close relatives of each deceased The injured would receive Rs 50,000,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would receive Rs. 50,000: afternoon @Narendra Modi – PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 20, 2022

RJD MP Mukesh Roushan, under whose constituency the Mahua Assembly is, rushed to the area and said “at least nine people died on the spot. Many more were taken to Sadar Hospital in Hajipur (the district headquarters), and three succumbed to injuries en route. Those with critical conditions are being referred to hospitals in Patna.”

Vaishali Police Superintendent Manish Kumar said “the motorcade was taken as part of a custom associated with weddings. A wedding was planned in a few days at a resident of the nearby village of Sultanpur. The highway Mahnar-Hajipur has lost control. He is trapped inside the mangled vehicle and we fear he is dead.”

Locals claimed the victims included at least four children.

Chaos reigned in the area as those who had lost loved ones stood moaning by the side of the road while many others shouted angry slogans alleging the police had arrived after much delay.

The SP said: “We have summoned personnel from a number of nearby police stations to speed up rescue operations and keep the public order situation under control.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his sorrow over the accident and ordered the district administration to ensure proper treatment for those injured and prompt payment of compensation as per standards, among the family of each victim.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)