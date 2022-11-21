Biden says ‘no clear motive’ in Colorado nightclub shooting, calls for assault weapons ban

President Biden has condemned gun violence and attacks on the LGBTQ community following Saturday’s mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado on Sunday.

The president acknowledged that “no motive” had yet been determined in the shooting, but nevertheless linked the attack to the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Florida six years ago. Police say Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, killed at least five people and injured 18 others during his assault on the nightclub.

“While no motive for this attack is yet clear, we know that the LGBTQI+ community has been subjected to horrific hateful violence in recent years,” Biden wrote. “Gun violence continues to have a devastating and unique impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our country and the threats of violence are growing. We saw it six years ago in Orlando, when our country came under attack the most deadliest affecting the LGBTQI+ community in American history.”

“We must address the public health epidemic of gun violence in all its forms. Earlier this year, I signed the most significant gun safety law in nearly three decades, in addition to take other historic steps. But we need to do more. We need to pass an assault weapons ban to get the weapons of war off the streets of America,” he added.

Biden’s statement came just after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also addressed the attack, calling it “a senseless slaughter of five beautiful souls.”

“The attack on Club Q, which fell on the eve of Transgender Remembrance Day, is despicable – further shattering the sense of safety of LGBTQ Americans across the country,” she wrote in a post. communicated. “While Democrats have taken significant steps to address gun violence during this Congress, this deadly attack is a challenge to our conscience and a reminder that we must continue to fight to do more.”

Authorities say no motive has been determined at this time for Saturday’s shooting and they are still investigating whether it was a hate crime. Aldrich is currently in police custody receiving treatment for his injuries at a local hospital in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said at least two “heroic” patrons managed to subdue Aldrich just before police arrived.

Police said they received the first call about the attack at 11:56 p.m. Saturday, and the first officer was dispatched to the scene at 11:57 p.m. The officer arrived on the scene at 12:02 a.m. and took the already subdued suspect into custody before calling for further support.

The investigation is in its early stages and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is on the scene to assist. Many have concluded that the shooting was motivated by anti-LGBTQ bias, including the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

“You can draw a straight line from the false and vile rhetoric about LGBTQ people spread by extremists and amplified on social media, to the nearly 300 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced this year, to the dozens of attacks on our community like this,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement to the Denver Post.

Club Q described the incident as a “hate attack” in a statement, Bud did not respond to a request for clarification from Fox News Digital.