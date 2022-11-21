Bills avoid three-game slide with win over Browns after snow moves game to Motor City

The Buffalo Bills dug into their snowy homes and found their rhythm in the Motor City.

Josh Allen threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday after the NFL moved the Bills’ home game due to several feet of snow covering western New York.

“Back on track,” Diggs said.

BILLS STADIUM COVERED IN SNOW AS BUFFALO PREPARES FOR GAME IN DETROIT AGAINST BRUNS

The Bills (7-3) avoided losing a third straight halftime lead by scoring on all five possessions in the second half and doing a better job of protecting the ball.

Perhaps escaping the snow-covered houses — with the help of Bills employees, friends and strangers — will prove crucial for a Super Bowl-contending team that was in a relative slump.

“When you have a shared experience like this, it can bring a team together,” coach Sean McDermott said.

Cleveland (3-7) rallied on eight points, setting up an onside kick in the dying seconds that Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis failed to catch and running back Taiwan Jones put out of scope.

“We’re looking for a win and how we can get it,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “I know these guys are trying hard. We just have to finish football games, and it’s really frustrating.”

Buffalo lost its raucous on-field advantage, but the team did its best to bring some of the familiar sights and sounds to Highmark Stadium, like a blaring train horn and calls for Bills Mafia to get it done. hear at key moments.

Many supporters from both fanbases were in attendance, chanting “Let’s Go Buffalo!” and bark like dogs.

“It was a cool atmosphere,” Bills goaltender Jordan Poyer said.

Buffalo, who will return to Detroit to face the Lions at Thanksgiving, got off to a slow start after a week disrupted by a winter storm.

“We could have easily gone to bed and let that be an excuse for us,” Allen said.

The star quarterback threw a few errant passes early before picking up his touch on an 11-play, 78-yard drive that took just a minute and 40 seconds and ended with Allen’s first pass to Diggs.

“We found a good rhythm,” McDermott said. “We were a bit late early.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

The Bills scored a second-half touchdown for the first time in four games on Devin Singletary’s 5-yard run. They also stopped Jacoby Brissett’s stealth shot on the Buffalo 27’s fourth-and-first and blocked a field goal in the third quarter while building a 22-10 lead.

The Browns, who have lost six of seven games, missed many opportunities to get back on track with quarterback Deshaun Watson nearing the end of his 11-game NFL suspension.

Brissett finished 28 of 41 for 324 yards — two shy of his career high — and three touchdowns, a season high. He threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper on the first drive, a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cooper with 4:11 left that pulled the Browns within 12 points and a 2-point touchdown pass. yards to Donovan Peoples Jones in the last minute.

The journeyman quarterback refuses to be deterred by the team’s slide.

“If anything, we fight harder,” he said.

The Bills got a needed break when Brissett fumbled midfield in the second quarter. By then, Buffalo had no first down and was gaining 181 yards on 12 while leading 10-3.

Allen was 18 of 27 for 197 yards with one touchdown and no turnovers. He threw six of his NFL-high 10 interceptions in the previous three games and fumbled a snap in the end zone in last week’s slump against Minnesota.

Bills running backs Singletary and James Cook each ran 86 yards, relieving Allen to make plays in the air.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LEAVE A MARK

Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass hit all six field goal attempts, tying his career high that matched Steve Christie’s team record set in 1996.

INJURIES

Browns: C starter Ethan Pocic (knee) came out early in the game and was replaced by Hjalte Froholdt.

Bills: DE AJ Epenesa (ankle) was injured during the match.

NEXT

Browns: hosts Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Bills: Return to Ford Field to face the Lions at Thanksgiving.