Bitfinex Sent 117K Ethereum (ETH) to Unknown Wallet

Bitfinex Hot Wallet transferred $131 million worth of ETH to an Unknown wallet.

30K ETH exchanged for RenBTC and 1070 BTC.

In the aftermath of FTX’s bankruptcy, the global cryptocurrency market encountered the second massive bear trend in a year. Following that, most of the crypto exchanges were urged to disclose their cold and hot wallet addresses as proof of reserves to lower risks and increase market confidence.

As a result of the current market downtrend, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH) experiencing difficulties to maintain any level of price momentum, but Ethereum’s whale holdings are speeding up on-chain movements. A notable crypto exchange Bitfinex transferred 99,999 ETH coins, which is worth $112,401,788 (at the time of traction) to an unknown wallet.

Just after this, in a few seconds, 17,872 ETH was sent from Bitfinex Hot Wallet to the same unknown wallet. The total of this ETH transaction was worth $19,774,295 at the time of writing. Although, the unknown wallet received an overall 117871 ETH worth $131 million and the transactions occurred at 07:59:11 AM +UTC on Nov-21-2022.

Total ETH transaction (Source: Etherscan)

Generally, whales move the potential cryptocurrency and store it in their wallets to make more gains in the future. However, the hacker stole $600 million from the FTX market and exchanged his Ether for Bitcoin. According to data from Etherscan, there have been about 30,000 ETH exchanged for RenBTC and 1070 BTC transferred to the Bitcoin network.

Massive Bear Ahed Crypto Market

Following the FTX demise selling pressure in the cryptocurrency market grew every day. The largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) declined by over 3% in the last 24 hours to $16,125. In addition, BTC attained a 15K price level on November 20. Further, the largest altcoin Ethereum (ETH) decreased by around 5% in the last 24 hours and traded at $1,128.33, as per CoinGecko.